How to Watch Browns vs Steelers Online for Free

The final week of the NFL season is here and there are plenty of games that have playoff implications. One of those games is an NFC North rivalry showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Cleveland Browns.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Browns vs Steelers streaming live online today:

Browns vs Steelers Preview

The last time these two teams played was in week three when the Browns won 29-17. However, a lot has changed since that September matchup. For starters, Deshaun Watson has taken over as the starter for the Browns, and for the Steelers rookie, Kenny Pickett has taken the reigns.

The Steelers have also drastically improved as they’ve won five of their last six and are now 8-8 and are tied for the last playoff in the AFC. The problem for Pittsburgh is that the Patriots and Dolphins who they are tied with own the tiebreakers over them.

With that said, the Steelers still have something to play for because if the Dolphins and Patriots both lose a Steelers win would put them in the playoffs. The Dolphins play the Jets and have been struggling, while the Patriots will take on the Bills, so the chance is there.

Pickett has been solid at quarterback lately as he’s turned the ball over just one time in his last four starts. Since Watson has taken over for the Browns he’s been a mixed bag but is coming off of a three-touchdown, zero-interception performance against the Commanders.

For the Steelers, Najee Harris is coming off of one of his best performances of the season with 111 yards against the Ravens. The Pittsburgh defense has also been outstanding in the last six games as they haven’t given up more than 16 points in any of those games.

The Browns have also been playing well over their last six games as they’ve gone 4-2. During that stretch, the Cleveland defense has only given up more than 20 points one time.

On paper, these two teams appear to be as evenly matched as possible and the oddsmakers seem to think that as well. With the game being in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are just a -2.5 point favorite with the over/under at just 40.

A number of things could determine the outcome of this game it could come down to the running games or which quarterback steps up and makes a play. With these two things though the most consistent parts of these teams have been the defense. It’s entirely possible that a defensive play could shape the outcome of this game.