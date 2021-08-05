How to Watch Canada vs Sweden Olympics Soccer in US

The gold medal match for women’s soccer is set, with Sweden taking on Canada.

In the US, the match (start time: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) will be televised on USA. You can also watch the match live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Canada vs Sweden online:

Canada vs Sweden Preview

Canada is fresh from toppling heavy favorites the United States, 1-0, in a stunning upset. A penalty kick off the foot of Jessie Fleming made all the difference, and the Canadians now have an opportunity to shock the world again.

“I’m still in shock,” said Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan said after her country’s most recent victory. “This is my first win, ever, against the USA after playing them how many times? And what a perfect time to win against them.”

They’ll be going up against a Sweden team that has been dominant throughout the Games. The 2016 Olympic silver medal winners now have a chance for gold, and with a 5-0-0 record so far, it’s Sweden’s best chance yet.

Sweden is coming off a 1-0 win over a tough Australia squad, with Fridolina Rolfo scoring the game-winning goal. Keeper Hedvig Lindahl has been a huge part of her team’s success over the years, and the 38-year-old wants to hang a gold medal around her neck before she hangs up her cleats

“I’ve been doing this for nearly 20 years,” Lindahl said. “We have the opportunity to win something. It means a lot. It could mean that I have the opportunity to finally quit this year to feel like I leave this team in a good place.”

The Swedes scored nine points in the group stage, where they went undefeated before handily beating Japan in the quarterfinals.

Both teams made headlines heading into the match when they requested it be moved to later in the evening due to intense daytime heat.

“I myself have been in contact with FIFA today and written to them, so that’s about where the situation is today,” Marika Domanski Lyfors, the head of Sweden’s squad, said. “It is primarily about the players’ health we’re thinking about and trying to change the time of the game. There’s a pretty big difference between playing in the afternoon or evening, and we are very much exposed to the warmth and heat.”

In the last meeting between these two teams, Sweden defeated Canada, 1-0, in June 2019.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

Canada Roster: Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbé and Kailen Sheridan Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Allysha Chapman, Vanessa Gilles, Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere and Shelina Zadorsky Midfielders: Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Quinn and Desiree Scott Forwards: Janine Beckie, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Christine Sinclair and Evelyne Viens Alternates: Goalkeeper Erin McLeod, defender Gabrielle Carle, midfielder Sophie Schmidt, and forward Jordyn Huitema

Sweden Roster: Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk, Hedvig Lindahl, Zecira Musovic. Defenders: Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Magda Eriksson, Hanna Glas, Amanda Ilestedt, Emma Kullberg, Julia Roddar. Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani, Hanna Bennison, Olivia Schough, Caroline Seger. Forwards: Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig, Sofia Jakobsson, Madelen Janogy, Fridolina Rolfo, Anna Anvegard, Rebecka Blomqvist