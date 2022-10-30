How to Watch Cardinals vs Vikings Game Online for Free

It’s hard to believe that we have already reached week eight of the NFL season. One of the week eight matchups features the red-hot Minnesota Vikings hosting the Arizona Cardinals.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Cardinals vs Vikings streaming live online today:

Cardinals vs Vikings Preview

This is a matchup of two teams that have started the season very differently. The Vikings have quietly put together a 5-1 record and are currently in second place in the NFC. The Cardinals on the other hand haven’t been able to string together consecutive wins and are sitting at 3-4, however they are just a game back of first in the NFC West.

For the most part, the Vikings’ offense has been steady this season, as they’ve scored at least 23 points in five of six games. Kirk Cousins has been Kirk Cousins, averaging 250.3 yards passing per game, and has thrown nine touchdowns to five interceptions.

Justin Jefferson has firmly placed himself in the best wide receiver in the league discussion with 46 catches for 654 yards and two touchdowns. Dalvin Cook has also had a solid start, rushing for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has also been solid for Minnesota, giving up just 19.7 points per game so far and they’ve forced 10 turnovers. There is nothing eye-popping about this Vikings team so far, they’ve just been getting the job done.

The Cardinals on the other hand have been the model for inconsistency. The offense has averaged 22.3 points per game so far, but the defense has been allowing 25.1 points per game.

Kyler Murray has averaged just 238.1 passing yards per game but has thrown seven touchdowns with just four interceptions. Murray is also second on the team in rushing with 263 yards and two touchdowns.

The teams leading receiver Hollywood Brown will still be out for this game, but the offense looked better last Thursday with the return of DeAndre Hopkins who caught 10 passes for 103 yards. Zach Ertz has also proven to still be a reliable target for Murray with 37 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

The test for the Cardinals will be on the defensive side of the ball. Arizona has given up the fifth most passing yards in the league this season and has surrendered 12 passing touchdowns.

With the way Justin Jefferson has been playing, that could make for a long day for this Cardinals secondary. Both of these teams have played their share of shootouts this season and it would be no surprise if that were to happen again on Sunday.