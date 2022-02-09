Where to Watch Chelsea vs Al Hilal Club World Cup in USA

Cheslea make their debut in the Club World Cup as they face Al-Hilal in a match between the UEFA and AFC Champions League face off for a spot in the final next weekend over at Al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In the US, the match (11:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Deportes.

Chelsea vs Al Hilal Preview

Chelsea arrive to Ahu Dhabi and they will have to face the AFC Champions League winner in Al-Hilal for a spot in the final.

For the Blues, this match is a game that they are taking very seriously as they learned from their past. They come into this competition as the last European side to not win the Club World Cup as they lost to Brazilian side Corinthians back in 2012 after they lost thanks to a goal from Paolo Guerrero.

For the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, this match is one where they know they can assert a statement on the pitch against a team that, on paper, is not at the “same level”.

Mason Mount is doubtful after having missed training sessions due to a knock. He will be assessed the day of the game to see if he is fit to start or even be an option coming off the bench.

Meanwhile, they will not have Edouard Mend in goal. The Senegalese international is coming off winning the Africa Cup of Nations this past Sunda against Egypt will be joining Chelsea squad later in the week and will be eligible to play the final should they win.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have not lost so far in 2022. Their last defeat was on December 25 on the road to Al Fateh. The team under Leonardo Jardim is playing with a high-pressing, more offensive intent.

Their form was seen in the 6-1 demolishing that they offered Al-Jazira in the previous round.

They also come to this tournament with a bit more minutes under their belt in the past few days compared to Chelsea.

“I’d like to give a warning to FIFA because I find it unfair some teams have to play four matches in eight days and other teams, the best, have to play two matches with their teams rested,” said Jardim in his press conference. “There should be better care with the match schedule to recover so Asia and South America can have the ambition to win this cup.”

The reigning Asian champs are poised to possibly pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year if they do defeat the English side. For that, they will depend a great deal on players like former Watford man Odion Ighalo as well as Gustavo Cuellar, who spent some time over at Flamengo.

The winner of this match will face Brazilian side Palmeiras. The two-time defending Copa Libertadores winners defeat Al-Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday with goals from Raphael Veiga and Dudu.

Chelsea Probable XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr; Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, César Azpilicueta; Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech

Al-Hilal Probable XI: Abdullah Al Maiouf; Abdul Hamid, Hyun-Soo Jang, Ali Bulaihi, Yasir Al Shahrani; Mohammed Kanno, Gustavo Cuellar; Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira, Al Dawsari; Odion Ighalo