Where to Watch Chelsea vs Charlotte FC in US

Chelsea takes on Charlotte FC in international friendly action on Wednesday, July 20, at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea continues preseason action with MLS team Charlotte FC on Wednesday after beating Club America 2-1 in a friendly on July 16.

Mason Mount scored the game-winning goal for Chelsea in the win at Las Vegas. Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson anticipates bigger things to come for the 23-year-old midfielder from England.

“When he first started, people just assumed he was a young English player performing well at the moment but not expecting him to kick on, but he’s won their player of the season in the last two years.” Johnson said via Sports Illustrated’s Chelsea Transfer Room.

“I like him a lot and I think he deserves to be playing. He’s performing at every level and he could go on to being one of the world’s best,” Johnson added.

Around 50,000 soccer fans could get a look at Mount when Chelsea visits the young soccer fan base in North Carolina according to Joe Marusak of the Charlotte Observer. Charlotte FC became the MLS’s newest expansion team this year, and the club has seen some success with an 8-11-2 record thus far. Charlotte comes into the game off of a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami on July 16.

“This is a great game to play for the card for the club, to play one of the best teams in the world with some of the best players in the world,” Charlotte FC interim head coach Christian Lattanzio said via CharlotteFootballClub.com’s Caleb Adams. “And so it’s a dual situation where we are, we want to try certain things but at the same time, also enjoy the moment of meeting one of the best clubs in the world, one of the best teams in the world.”

Chelsea, a Premier League club, has quite the opposite pedigree with two Champions League titles, six championships, and eight FA Cups. Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel wants his team to focus on development regardless of what Charlotte FC brings to the table in front of the home crowd.

“In pre-season, it’s difficult to predict. Maybe Charlotte gives players a chance that are maybe in the shade or guys who want to make an impression in their league campaign,” Tuchel told the media as transcribed by Football.London. “I simply don’t know it. In the end, pre-season is 99% about your own team, own development, finding your own form. That is where the focus will be.”