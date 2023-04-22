Colorado Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fans will get their first look at Deion Sanders’ new Colorado team during the Buffaloes’ spring game on Saturday afternoon.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Colorado Spring Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Colorado Spring Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Colorado Spring Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Colorado Spring Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Colorado Spring Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Colorado Spring Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Colorado Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for the 2023 football season with Black & Gold day, which is airing their spring football game on ESPN. It will be former NFL standout cornerback Deion “Prime Time” Sanders’ first game as the new head coach for the Buffaloes after he took Jackson State to two conference titles in two years, going undefeated in conference play.

According to the Buffaloes website, the university has already sold 35,000 tickets to the spring football game, making it “the highest attended spring game in CU history.” It is also the only spring football game to air on the main ESPN network.

The website also says of the weekend activities:

Also part of Black & Gold Day will be a Field Day presented by Children’s Hospital of Colorado where there will be inflatables and other games for kids along with field day activities with student-athletes from other sports and an autograph session with current and former Buffs that played in the NFL. That will take place on Franklin Field from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The CU volleyball and soccer programs will also have spring games on April 22, both at 11 a.m. with the soccer game taking place at Kittredge Field and the volleyball match at the CU Events Center.

In a press conference ahead of the spring game, Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub said that playing for “Coach Prime” has been like hitting the jackpot.

“How could you not want to be here? It’s beautiful, it’s an amazing school and things just even worked out even better. Obviously, I committed early, I was the second commit in our class, and I hit the jackpot here,” said Staub, adding, “I think I hit the jackpot with [offensive coordinator] Coach Lewis, Coach Prime, the whole staff. I think there’s a whole new energy here and I’m just happy to be under such a great team and especially a great offensive coordinator … my knowledge of the game has massively increased. Going from high school, where stuff’s pretty basic, to college football under Coach Lewis, my knowledge of the game has gone through the roof and I’m still learning. A lot of room to learn and grow.”

He added that he’s “super excited” about the spring game, adding, “Full house, packed out. I’m super excited. It’s a big jump from high school. I think I’m ready and I’m excited,” said Staub.

The University of Colorado spring football game airs Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.