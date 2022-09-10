Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys were handed out on September 3 and 4, but the ceremony is airing in an edited presentation on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.
Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys streaming live online:
Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Preview
Airing in an edited presentation on FXX, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys will feature presenters Judd Apatow, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Ashley Nicole Black, Rachel Bloom, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela, Jeanette “JJ” Branch, Ryan Broussard and James Caverly, Nicole Byer, RuPaul Charles. Cristo Fernández and James Lance, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause, Melissa Fumero, Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Edward James Olmos, Bill Nye, Coral Peña and Shantel VanSanten, Sam Richardson, Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Angela Sarafyan, and Jason and Randy Sklar.
The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Winners are as follows:
- Outstanding Animated Program – Arcane
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special – Adele: One Night Only
- Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking – When Claude Got Shot
- Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program – Lucy And Desi
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special – George Carlin’s American Dream
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) – The Beatles: Get Back
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special – Adele: One Night Only
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program – The Beatles: Get Back
- Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
- Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program – RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul, host
- Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program – Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program – Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- Outstanding Structured Reality Program – Queer Eye
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) – The Beatles: Get Back
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special – Adele: One Night Only
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program – The Beatles: Get Back
- Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series – Carpool Karaoke: the Series
- Outstanding Short Form Animated Program – Love, Death + Robots
- Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program – Legendary
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series – The Beatles: Get Back
- Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming – We’re Here
- Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special – The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
- Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program – Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation – Arcane
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) – Lucy And Desi
- Outstanding Music Direction – The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program – Life Below Zero
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program – 100 Foot Wave
- Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming – Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
- Outstanding Commercial – Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise
- Outstanding Narrator – Our Great National Parks, Barack Obama, narrator
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – What If…?, Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
- Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program – Annie Live!
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special – Adele: One Night Only
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series – The Voice
- Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – Adele: One Night Only
- Outstanding Television Movie — Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Dopesick
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series – How I Met Your Father
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling – Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series – I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
- Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series – State Of the Union, Patricia Clarkson as Ellen
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music – The White Lotus
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) – Severance
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series – Euphoria, Colman Domingo as Ali
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation – Barry
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special – Moon Knight
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) – Stranger Things
- Outstanding Music Supervision – Stranger Things
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) – The White Lotus
- Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics – Schmigadoon! / “Corn Puddin’”
- Outstanding Motion Design – Home Before Dark
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Only Murders In the Building, Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
- Outstanding Main Title Design – Severance
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – The White Lotus
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – Barry
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series – Euphoria
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) – Only Murders In the Building
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) – Squid Game
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) – The Gilded Age
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – Stranger Things
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – Euphoria
- Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – Pam & Tommy, Jane Fonda
- Outstanding Stunt Performance – Squid Game
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – Stranger Things
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program – Barry
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode – Squid Game f
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie – The Book Of Boba Fett
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series – Squid Game, Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) – Euphoria
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) – Atlanta
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Hacks, Laurie Metcalf as Weed
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation – Only Murders In the Building
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) – Stranger Things
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – The White Lotus
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming – Euphoria, Ryan Heffington, Choreographer
- Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – How I Met Your Father
- Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling – Bridgerton
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes – What We Do In the Shadows
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes – Hacks
- Outstanding Period Costumes – The Great
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie – The White Lotus
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series – Succession
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series – Abbott Elementary