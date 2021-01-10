Critics Choice Super Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Critics Choice Awards are debuting a new ceremony, the “Super Awards,” which will honor genres not typically recognized by the regular Critics Choice Awards. It premieres Sunday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can watch the 2021 Critics Choice Awards online for free:

2021 Critics Choice Awards Preview

Hosted by Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez, the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards airs to honor “the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation,” according to The CW’s press release.

Presenters include Shohreh Aghdashloo, Aya Cash, Madelyn Cline, Mike Colter, Colman Domingo, Tom Ellis, Courtney Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Heughan, Maddison Jaizani, Lennie James, Martin Kove, Javicia Leslie, Leah Lewis, Caity Lotz, Ralph Macchio, Kennedy McMann, Elizabeth Mitchell, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki, Brandon Routh, Chase Stokes, Eliza Taylor, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and William Zabka.

“We know that the Super Awards are in the best hands with Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez at the helm,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin in a statement. “They bring with them an unparalleled knowledge of and enthusiasm for these sometimes underappreciated genres that we know fans and viewers will love. They are joined by a stellar line-up of fan favorites who will be on hand to support their ‘Super’ colleagues and help showcase the very best in popular entertainment.”

He added, “What a celebration this is going to be! We are so pleased to be spotlighting the brilliant work of so many artists who bring to life some of the most engaging and beloved movies and television series! We are certain that Kevin and Dani will serve as tremendous hosts, who, as fans themselves, will bring energy and enthusiasm to the stage, as we honor these genres that so often go overlooked and underappreciated.”

The show will honor Star Trek with the Critics Choice Super Awards first-ever Legacy Award, with Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green on hand to accept the honor, which comes as the franchise celebrates its 55th years on the air. The award recognizes Star Trek’s “cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters.”

The top nominee in movies is Hulu’s Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. It earned nods in Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Samberg, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Best Villain in a Movie for J.K. Simmons, and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Milioti.

Other top film nominees include Birds of Prey, Freaky, Onward, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Hunt, The Old Guard, and The Willoughbys.

The top TV nominee is HBO’s Lovecraft Country whose nods include Best Horror Series, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Jonathan Majors, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Michael K. Williams, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Wunmi Mosaku, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Jurnee Smollett, and Best Villain in a Series for Abbey Lee.

Other top TV nominees include The Boys, Archer, Big Mouth, and Evil.

The first annual Critics Choice Super Awards airs Sunday, January 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

