How to Watch ESPN Plus on Firestick

Access the very best in sports entertainment without a cable box with ESPN+ on your Fire TV Stick. With Amazon’s Fire Stick plugged directly into your TV, you can access the ESPN+ library of live sporting events, documentaries, exclusive broadcasts, and so much more. ESPN+ is every sports fan’s unprecedented access to the content they love and enjoy from ESPN.

ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month, or if you also want Hulu and Disney+, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the Bundle

With your Fire TV Stick and ESPN+ subscription, viewers can dive into a complete lineup of exclusive original series. The on-demand content includes studio shows from the biggest names in sports entertainment and coverage. Catch up on classic content or keep up-to-date with today’s best shows brought to you by the minds at ESPN.

ESPN+ provides viewers with access to live events across the most popular industries. Subscribers get exclusive access to thousands of live events, including MLB, MLS, and NHL games. You’ll also be able to follow championships and tournaments, like the Grand Slam tennis tournaments and Football Association Challenge Cup. Follow your local college sports team with access to football, lacrosse, and basketball sporting events.

On your Fire TV Stick, you’ll be able to follow promising UFC fighters through exclusive PPV events. Enjoy rowdy fight nights at home with your friends or go back in time to watch legendary bouts between UFC’s greatest fighters. The UFC schedule is constantly updated so you don’t miss out on the most talked-about match-ups.

ESPN+ includes access to exclusive fantasy tools that can help you build an unstoppable team right from your Fire TV Stick. Lineup Optimizer, Auction Value Generator, Free Agent Recommendations, and analysis from sports experts give you the edge to create a team that will go the distance. The streaming service also includes access to ESPN’s premium articles written by the top sports writers.

How to Stream ESPN+ on Fire TV Stick

Accessing ESPN+ and its library of on-demand and streamable content requires little effort on the Fire TV Stick. With your Fire TV Stick plugged into an HDMI port and powered on, you can enjoy immediate access to a library of sports entertainment, from live events to archived footage.

Below, you’ll find a step-by-step guide on how to download the ESPN app to your Fire TV Stick and then start watching ESPN+ content:

1. Sign up for ESPN+ 2. Turn on your television 3. Make sure your Fire TV Stick is connected to the Internet 4. From the home screen on your Fire TV Stick, find the “Search” option in the top menu 5. Type “ESPN” to perform a search (or say “ESPN” with a voice-activated remote) 6. Scroll to “Apps & Games” 7. Select the “ESPN” app and select “Get” 8. After downloading, the app will be available on the home screen

With the ESPN app downloaded, you’ll need to connect it to your ESPN+ subscription. To do so:

1. Launch the ESPN app 2. Select the “Settings” icon in the top right corner 3. Choose “Subscriptions” 4. Select “ESPN+” 5. Select “Log In” 6. On your PC or mobile device, go to “espn.com/activate” 7. Input the code provided on your Fire TV Stick and select “Continue” 8. Input your current ESPN credentials used to sign up for ESPN+

Those steps will link your ESPN+ subscription to your ESPN app. You can then scroll to the “ESPN+” or “Originals” tabs to find the ESPN+ content you want to watch.

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for ESPN+. A general subscription, which gets you all the ESPN+ content, costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which comes out to about 15 percent savings vs. the monthly subscription).

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the Bundle

If you plan on watching UFC PPV events, which can only be purchased by ESPN+ subscribers, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the upcoming PPV event ($64.99 value) for a discounted price of $84.98, which equals about 26 percent savings:

ESPN+ & UFC PPV Bundle

All subscriptions auto-renew after a month or a year (depending on what you have) but can be canceled at any time.

What Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

Name a sport, and it’s probably on ESPN+ at some point throughout the year:

UFC: Most “Fight Night” events are on ESPN+, while PPV events can be ordered through ESPN+ International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

30-for-30 Documentaries

Every one of the 150-plus 30-for-30 films are available on ESPN+. Some of the most popular include Vick, OJ: Made in America, Chuck & Tito, Rodman: For Better or Worse and I Hate Christian Laettner.

Other ESPN films that aren’t included in the actual 30-for-30 series are also available, including D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, Ariel & The Bad Guy, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

UFC On-Demand Library

In addition to live UFC events, ESPN+ also features a vast library of past fights you can watch. This includes classics from Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and others. You can find a complete rundown of the ESPN+ UFC library here.

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC on ESPN Plus