Ferris State vs Colorado Mines Live Stream: How to Watch DII Championship Online

Ferris State takes on Colorado School of Mines in the Division II football championship on Saturday, December 17.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Ferris State vs Colorado School of Mines streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ferris State vs Colorado School of Mines live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ferris State vs Colorado School of Mines live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option, as all FCS, DII and DIII football playoff games, including the national championships, will be simulcast on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Ferris State vs Colorado School of Mines live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ferris State vs Colorado School of Mines live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ferris State vs Colorado School of Mines live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ferris State vs Colorado School of Mines live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Ferris State vs Colorado School of Mines Preview

Ferris State seeks another national title but Colorado School of Mines stands in the way at McKinney, Texas.

“This is just mind boggling for me,” Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said via FOX 17. “If somebody said ‘hey, you are going to be in one National Championship game,’ I would be shocked.”

Ferris State goes for back-to-back titles on Saturday after dispatching West Florida in the semifinals 38-17 last week. The Bulldogs face a re-hot Colorado Mines team, which cruised past Shepherd in the semifinals 44-13 last week. Mines, which got over the semifinal hump after a loss to Valdosta State last year, faces a new challenge in the defending national champions.

“It’s where we belong,” Mines quarterback John Matocha said via CBS Colorado. “This is the expectation. Job’s not done — we still got one more to play.”

Against Shepard, Mines posted the latest of its strong defensive performances. The Orediggers have an NCAA-best 69 sacks this season.

“Our guys are playing at a different level right now,” Mines head coach Brandon Moore said via CBS Colorado. “We’re definitely peaking at the right time. We’re hitting on all cylinders.”

After squeaking by Minnesota State-Mankato in the second round of the playoffs, 48-45, Mines locked down Angelo State, 42-24, followed by a rout of Shepherd.

“[We believed] in what we cherish as a defense: being punishing, being relentless, and never stopping on any down for 60 whole minutes,” senior linebacker Nolan Reeve said via CBS Colorado. “We knew going into the week all levels … DB’s, linebackers, D-Line, had to be focused in, locked in, and we were. As a whole, defensively, I thought we played lights out.”

Ferris State can put up the numbers offensively with 35.4 points and 426.9 yards of total offense per game. The Bulldogs also have a strong defense, which allows 14.6 points and 229.7 total yards per contest.

Colorado Mines’ offense could test the Bulldogs defense. The Orediggers have maintained an explosive offense through the playoffs.

However, Colorado Mines may have to match Ferris State’s intangibles — it’s the third national title game appearance for the Bulldogs in four seasons. Bulldogs freshman quarterback Carson Gulker described the drive that percolates throughout the program.

“It is just that he wants it so bad, “Gulker said of Annese via FOX 17. “When we see that he wants it so bad that makes everyone else here want it bad too.”