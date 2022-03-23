How to Watch Figure Skating World Championships 2022 Live Online

The world figure skating championships showcases some of the best in the world for the first time since the Winter Olympic Games when competition begins on Wednesday.

In the United States, TV coverage will be on USA Network (Thursday through Saturday) and NBC (Saturday), but those will be delayed broadcasts. You can watch live coverage of every skate of every event with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary).

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch the 2022 Figure Skating World Championships live online:

If you want to watch can watch the events live (early morning start times in the US–full schedule), you can watch every skate as it happens via the Peacock TV Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Figure Skating World Championships live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

If you’re OK watching delayed coverage, USA Network and NBC will show all the events during the afternoon or night (schedule), and you can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Figure Skating World Championships on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Figure Skating World Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Figure Skating World Championships live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Figure Skating World Championships live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Figure Skating World Championships 2022 Preview

The figure skating world championships gets underway in Montpellier, France, on Wednesday.

United State figure skater Vincent Zhou, who missed the Olympics over a positive COVID test, will look to make the podium at the world championships again. Zhou last did it in 2019 as the bronze medalist.

“Life really wants to get me down right now,” Zhou said about the missed time when talking reporters according to the New York Times on Tuesday. “But I’m not ready to go down without a fight.”

Fellow U.S. figure skater Illia Malinin will also get a shot at the world championships. Malinin, 17, also didn’t compete in the Olympics after just missing the cut.

Top U.S. figure skaters and Olympians Jason Brown and Nathan Chen notably will not compete in the world championships. Chen, who won a gold medal in the Beijing Games, won’t compete due to injury.

On the women’s side, U.S. figures skaters Alysa Liu, Karen Chen, and Mariah Bell will all compete. Chen helped the U.S. win silver in the team competition at Beijing.

Top U.S. figure skating tandems will compete, too. That includes pairs Alex Knierim and Brandon Frazier plus Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc. Knierim and Frazier, like Chen, helped the U.S. team take silver in Beijing.

“Being the last competition [of the season], there’s scores that we have in mind that we want to achieve and feelings after the skate that we want to feel, so we’re going more towards that,” Cain-Gribble said per NBC Sports’ Brandon Penny, “because we know that if we just focus on that and not the results and the outcome of it, we’ll put together two performances that we feel like we gave 100% in.”

American ice dance tandem Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will also compete. Hubbell and Donohue contributed to the U.S. team Olympic silver medal performance.

Notable international figure skaters include Japan Olympic medalists Shoma Uno, bronze, and Yuma Kagiyama, silver. French ice dance Olympic gold medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will also compete.

Russia, which won five Olympic medals in Beijing, notably will not have its skaters due to the ban by the International Skating Union because of Russia invading Ukraine. With Russia out, the field looks wide open according to Dave Skretta of the Associated Press.

“That’s definitely something that obviously everybody is talking about,” Karen Chen said per NBC Sports’ Nick Zaccardi. “This is going to be a very interesting world experience. Nothing will be ever like this.”

Competition Schedule

*All times eastern

Wednesday

Women’s Short, 6 a.m.

Pairs Short, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday

Men’s Short, 6:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Pairs Free, 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Friday

Rhythm Dance, 6 a.m.

Women’s Short, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Free 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday

Men’s Free, 5:45 a.m.

Free Dance, 12 p.m.

Men’s Free, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Free Dance, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Free 8 p.m.-10 p.m.