Florida vs OSU Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Florida takes on Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, December 17.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Florida vs Oregon State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida vs Oregon State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Florida vs Oregon State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Florida vs Oregon State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Florida vs Oregon State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Florida vs Oregon State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Las Vegas Bowl 2022 Preview

Fourteenth-ranked Oregon State (9-3) looks to cap a strong season with an SEC win over Florida (6-6) on Saturday. Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith has the program looking its best since 2012, and a new contract extension recently came along with it.

“Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward him and his staff to keep the momentum moving forward,” OSU athletic director Scott Barnes said via OSU Athletics. “The success they’ve achieved on the football field has been evident, and Coach Smith’s leadership and the work of his staff also has changed the culture of the program in the classroom, the weight room and the community.”

The first time in its 30 year history, the Las Vegas bowl will kickoff in the morning. 11:30 pacific this Saturday on @espn @GatorsFB @BeaverFootball #8NN pic.twitter.com/7kAze8nzd0 — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) December 14, 2022

Oregon State comes into the game on a three-game winning streak, which includes a 38-34 upset of then-No. Oregon on November 26. The Beavers lost twice by one score during the season, and their only lopsided defeat came against Pac-12 Conference champion Utah 42-16.

Florida endured another up-and-down season, and the Gators come into bowl season on a two-game losing streak with one-score losses to Florida State and Vanderbilt. The Gators notably upset Utah, ranked No. 7 at the time, 29-26 to open the season on September 3, but Florida hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent since.

The Gators defense can create turnovers, which shows in the team’s 13 fumble recoveries and nine interceptions this season. However, Florida doesn’t excel the rest of the time defensively as the team ranks 89 or lower in all major defensive categories.

Oregon State can pile on the points with 32.4 per game plus 399.6 yards per contest. Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson leads the attack with 1,290 yards and eight touchdowns versus five interceptions since he took over the starting job at midseason.

Tyjon Lindsey and Tre’Shaun Harrison have been effective wide receivers for the Beavers. Harrison leads the team with 52 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns. Lindsey has 28 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown.

Damien Martinez leads the Beavers rushing attack with 970 yards and seven touchdowns. OSU averages 199.2 yards per game overall.

Florida will go with a different look at quarterback since NFL Draft prospect Anthony Richardson opted out of the game. Jack Miller will start for the Gators in his first collegiate start.

“I’ve seen Jack locked in more than ever. He’s stepped up to the plate more than I expected him to,” running back Montrell Johnson said of Miller via Sports Illustrated’s All Gators. “He’s making great throws at practice and he’s getting better and better every day.”

Johnson and Trevor Etienne could step things up for the Gators in the backfield on Saturday. Johnson leads the Gators in rushing with 827 yards and 10 touchdowns. Etienne has 705 yards and six touchdowns this year.

OSU has a quality defense, which allows 21.4 points and 342.3 yards per game. The Beavers can also create turnovers — 14 fumble recoveries and 13 interceptions this year.