Garcia vs Benavidez Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia is a heavy favorite to make a triumphant return to the ring when he faces Jose Benavidez Jr. on Saturday. Swift hasn’t fought in almost 20 months, but he’ll still be the more accomplished of the two fighters when the bell sounds for this 12-rounder at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia vs Benavidez Preview

Much of the tale of the tape actually favors Phoenix resident Benavidez. He’s the taller of the two fighters by a couple of inches and has a reach advantage of almost three inches, per BoxRec.

Benavidez is also four years younger than his 34-year-old opponent and weighed in a pound heavier, according to Joseph Santoliquito of The Ring Magazine. Santoliquito also noted how Benavidez “is coming off an eight-month layoff and is 1-1-1 over his last three fights, which includes falling by 10-round knockout to WBO welterweight titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford in October 2018.”

Where Garcia has the edge is in experience. He’s chalked up 270 rounds in 39 fights, compared to the 29 bouts fought by Benavidez. Like his opponent, Garcia’s also not coming into this fight with any momentum, having lost to Errol Spence Jr. by unanimous decision back in 2020.

Overall, Garcia has performed at a higher level, having held the WBC light welterweight and welterweight titles among others. Yet, the veteran has a lot to prove in the super welterweight division, with Benavidez claiming his opponent doesn’t measure up, per BoxingScene.com’s Keith Idec: “I feel like he’s too small. I’m the bigger fighter, the stronger fighter.”

Fortunately, Garcia had no problem coming in under the 154-pound limit, per SHOWTIME Boxing:

Maintaining his punching power at the heavier weight shouldn’t be a problem for a fighter with 21 knockouts on his record, although not everybody is convinced. Among the doubters, Patrick Stumberg of SB Nation’s Bad Left Hook thinks Garcia’s “power will struggle to raise the fear he requires for his low-output style to work” at this weight.

Garcia needs to prove Stumberg wrong if he’s going to use the step up in weight as a necessary new lease of life for his career. History isn’t on his side because things didn’t end well for Garcia the last time he moved up a weight class.

His setbacks were detailed by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger: “while he has victories over Paulie Malignaggi, Robert Guerrero and Brandon Rios at 147 pounds, his campaign in the division was highlighted by close decision losses to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter, along with the Spence fight in which he wasn’t competitive.”

The defeat to Spence is something Garcia is determined to avenge before he’s done fighting at 154:

Swift sees himself running it back with Spence at junior middleweight 👀 #GarciaBenavidez pic.twitter.com/VoYtt0FL97 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 28, 2022

There’s enough motivation for Garcia to put on a show against Benavidez, who lacks the pedigree of his more battle-tested and illustrious opponent. If Garcia doesn’t force a stoppage somewhere around the eighth or ninth rounds, expect Benavidez to be on the wrong end of a unanimous decision after things go the distance.