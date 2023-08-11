Giants vs Lions Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Detroit Lions will host the New York Giants in the 2023 preseason opener at Ford Field on Friday, August 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

If you live in the Giants or Lions market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game won’t be televised but will stream live on NFL+.

For those who are in-market (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Utica (WPNY My-11); Hartford (WCCT CW-20); Escanaba, MI (WJMN My-3)

You can watch a live stream of your local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV (select markets) channels, NFL Network and 100-plus other live-TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up, you can watch the Giants vs Lions live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Utica (WPNY My-11); Hartford (WCCT CW-20); Escanaba, MI (WJMN My-3); Burlington, VT (WFFF Fox-44); Elmira (WETM NBC-18)

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (select markets) are included in every one, while NFL Network is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up, you can watch the Giants vs Lions live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Applicable areas: Saginaw, MI

If the game is on CBS in your area and you’ve already used up your free trials for the above options, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel via the Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Giants vs Lions live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Applicable areas: Saginaw, MI

Another option if the game is on CBS and you’ve used up the other free trials, you can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Giants vs Lions live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Giants vs Lions live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Giants vs Lions Preview

As is the case during the preseason, young players from both squads will be competing against players in their respective position groups for a spot on each team’s final roster. Detroit, in particular, has had a great deal of undrafted rookies impress during previous preseasons. For 13 years in a row now (2010-22), the Lions have had at least one undrafted rookie free agent make the team’s 53-man roster to start the season. We’ll see if that continues again this year.

One Lions player surely to see the field a ton this preseason is second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, who played minimally in just six games last year while recovering from a torn ACL. Lions coach Dan Campbell noted getting the talented wideout — whose two touches last season both went for over 40 yards — on the field as much as possible will be key.

“It’s going to be huge,” Campbell said on August 2. “It’ll be imperative. We’re going to douse him with a ton of game reps. He needs that, you know? As he does practice. And I’m telling you, as with anybody, the more reps he gets, the more time on task, the more consecutive practices and reps he can put together, he’ll just grow — I really believe that.”

On the other side, the Giants’ wide, receivers room is more than a tad crowded, and this preseason could be the thing that thins it out a bit. With Isaiah Hodgins, Wan’Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt the team’s frontrunners at the position, several others will battle it out for the remaining 1-2 spots. Cole Beasley, David Sills, Jamison Crowder, Collin Johnson and Sterling Shepard are all behind them on the depth chart, so that battle will be interesting to watch.

There’s also the added perk of scouting the other team’s players, which Giants coach Brian Daboll noted heading into the game.

“You get a look at a whole other roster,” Daboll said. “So, I know our scouting department will be here and be evaluating the players, not just our players how they do, but also Detroit’s players. I think it works well for us.”

These two teams have met just twice in the preseason since 1966, once in 2008 and 10 years later in 2018. They split those games. They also met during the regular season last year, with the Lions winning, 31-18 at MetLife Stadium.