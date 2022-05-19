Heartland Season 15 Streaming: Where to Watch in US

The Fleming family is back when “Heartland” makes its Season 15 debut in the United States on Thursday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

If you don't have cable or don't have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch Season 15 of "Heartland" streaming online in the United States:

“Heartland,” which is based on the bestselling book series by Lauren Brook, follows the Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her older sister Louise “Lou” Fleming (Michelle Morgan) as they work on their family’s ranch with their widowed grandfather Jack (Shaun Johnston), father Tim (Chris Potter) and ranch hand Ty Borden (Graham Wardle).

Amy and Ty were a romance throughout the series, getting married and having a daughter, then becoming foster parents to a young boy, until tragedy struck at the beginning of season 14 when Ty collapsed and died from deep vein thrombosis, which was a complication from his being shot at the end of season 13.

Season 14 was about the family working through the sudden loss of Ty and now when season 15 picks up, Amy has moved on to her dream of rebuilding her old horse jumping course.

The season description reads:

While some journeys end, others are just beginning. The Bartlett-Fleming family has learned a hard lesson: life is short, and you have to live each day to the fullest. In Season 15, they will put what they learned into practice. Last season, Amy said goodbye to the past. This season, she embraces the future – raising her daughter and working with the horses who continue to heal her while branching out into a new phase of her life and profession. She is moving forward and feels determined to leave a legacy. In fact, Jack, Lisa, Lou and Tim have all decided that now is not the time to pull back, but to ramp up, to create new dreams and fulfill old ones. And, as they always do, the family will pull together to help each other… and will ultimately end up stronger than ever.

“There is no doubt season 15 is going to be another exciting and highly emotional season. Being the 5th most streamed show for 2021, viewers will not be disappointed,” said Angela Cannon, vice president and channel manager, UP Faith & Family, in a statement.

The season premiere is called “Moving Towards the Light” and its description reads, “Amy must help a skeptical performer and her pair of matched liberty horses work together again. Jack unexpectedly buys Mitch’s herd of cattle. Tim returns from his trip with a surprise for everyone.”

The second episode is titled “Runaway” and its description reads, “A wild stallion escapes from Sam’s ranch during a burglary and Amy will stop at nothing to find him; Lisa’s latest business investment is at risk; Tim and Jessica adjust to life back at Heartland.”

“Heartland” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on UPTV.