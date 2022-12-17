How to Watch Houston vs Virginia Basketball Online for Free

The No. 5 Houston Cougars (10-1) head to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Saturday, December 17 to take on the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (8-0) in a huge Top-5 showdown.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Houston vs Virginia online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Houston vs Virginia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Houston vs Virginia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Houston vs Virginia live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Houston vs Virginia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Houston vs Virginia live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Houston vs Virginia Preview

When these two teams met last year, Houston stomped Virginia, winning 67-47. The Cougars shot 49% from the floor and were lights out from 3-point range, hitting 11-of-20 from beyond the arc. Houston guard Marcus Sasser led all scorers with 19 points, while Virginia struggled to do much of anything right, hitting just four of its 19 shots from downtown in the loss.

“They took it to us last year,” Cavs coach Tony Bennett said. “Sasser was terrific. We couldn’t keep those guys off the glass. They turned us over. It was just the physicality and the intensity of how they play.”

Houston also had 12 steals in the win, and Virginia is expecting another strong defensive effort this time around. “The way they defend, they make you earn every ounce,” Bennett added. “They have mature, powerful, athletic players. They’re real tough. That’s kind of their mindset.”

The Cougars have already had one top-5 matchup this week, when they lost to No. 4 Alabama on December 10, 71-65. Houston point guard Jamal Shead had a game-high 19 points, but the team got outscored 44-34 in the second half, and that made all the difference. The Cougars have since defeated North Carolina A&T on December 13, but the loss to the Crimson Tide still stings.

“I think it’s just a learning experience,” Snead said after the loss to Alabama. “This was our first real test. We had a top-10 matchup, so we can only get better. Those young guys, this was a good game for them to see the atmosphere that we are going to be playing in a lot this year. We’ve got to move forward and get better.”

As for Virginia, it is netting 72.1 points a game and has one two straight, most recently taking down James Madison, 55-50, on December 6. Cavs guard Kihei Clark led the team in scoring with 18 points in the win. Virginia went just 5-18 from the 3-point line in the win, and it will have to shoot better than that against Houston if it wants to stay unbeaten.

The Cavaliers had a close call on November 29, barely skirting past Michigan, winning 70-68, so they have had some close calls so far this season. While this game will have ramifications in the rankings for both teams, revenge is something at the front of the minds of Cavs players.

“We owe them one,” Cavs senior forward Jayden Gardner said heading into the matchup. We’ll see if payback is on the menu in Charlottesville.