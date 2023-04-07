How to Watch J Dilla Documentary Online for Free

Record producer J Dilla had a huge impact on the hip-hop community before his life was tragically cut short by a rare blood disease and lupus. Now his story is coming to TV with “The Legacy of J Dilla,” which premieres Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Legacy of J Dilla” streaming live online:

‘The Legacy of J Dilla’ Preview

Record producer J Dilla (real name James Dewitt Yancey) was a rising star in the hip-hop community and he downplayed the seriousness of his health conditions, but in 2005 he toured Europe in a wheelchair and eventually revealed that he suffered from lupus and a rare blood disease called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, which leads to blood clots forming throughout the body. He died in 2006 at the age of 32.

His story is now being told as part of the “New York Times Presents” series of films that air on FX and Hulu. It is being adapted from Dan Charnas’ book “Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm” and is described as “part biography, part musicology, and part musical meditation” in the FX press release.

In a New York Times article about the documentary, the newspaper describes his legacy as “a life and career that has left an indelible mark on music as well as the fraught negotiations over his legacy between his family and executors of his estate.”

“He used everything at his disposal and he did it better than all of us,” says DJ Jazzy Jeff in the documentary.

The official description of the piece in the press release reads, “In his short lifetime, J Dilla was a musician, producer and visionary who profoundly influenced rap and hip-hop. Given how prolific he was in his 32 years, why didn’t his accolades come sooner?”

“I’m a Detroiter, and I’m a fighter,” his mother Maureen Yancey says in the film. “I will stay in there, and I will fight. I won’t let anybody put my son down, what I do for him down, because I’m here to lift up his music, his legacy.”

The first season of “The New York Times Presents” touched on the subjects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the killing of Breonna Taylor, the Australian bushfires, the Twitter bitcoin scam, Britney Spears’ conservatorship and a follow-up after the judge removed her father from her conservatorship, the Juul controversies, the Janet Jackson-Justin Timberlake Super Bowl halftime show and the execution of Nathaniel Woods in Alabama, among other topics. The second season has so far covered Elon Musk, the rise of disinformation as it pertains to COVID, and the life of notorious Los Angeles private detective and “fixer” Anthony Pellicano.

“The Legacy of J Dilla” premieres Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.