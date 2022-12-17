Jackson State vs NC Central Live Stream: How to Watch Celebration Bowl Online

Deion Sanders will coach his final game at Jackson State on Saturday, as the Tigers aim to complete an undefeated season against North Carolina Central in the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Jackson State vs NC Central streaming live online:

Celebration Bowl 2022 Preview

When the undefeated Jackson State Tigers take on the 9-2 North Carolina Central Eagles in the 2022 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Jackson State will see its head coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders coaching in his last game before heading off to the Colorado University. T.C. Taylor, a Jackson State alum who has been the tight end and wide receiver coach in recent years, has been named as the new head coach to take over after Sanders departs for the Buffaloes.

“I am excited to announce T.C. Taylor as our next head coach,” said Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson in a statement. “T.C.’s passion and love for Jackson State University is unquestioned. His fervent desire and hunger to lead his alma mater as head coach is unparalleled. His standard of excellence as a player as a JSU Tiger and his career trajectory as an assistant coach has prepared him for this opportunity.”

When CU announced Sanders as the new head coach, athletic director Rick George said in a statement, “There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders. Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I’m confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character.”

So, Sanders will certainly be looking to go out on a high in his last game at Jackson State — and it is actually quite unusual that Sanders has already announced his departure but is coaching in the bowl game. In a pre-game interview, he told HBCU Game Day that it’s important to practice what he preaches and he tries to instill in his players that you need to finish what you start.

“We preach finishing, not only finishing athletically, but finishing academically, finishing socially, finishing economically, relationally. We want everything you have the audacity to start you need to finish,” said Sanders, adding, “We set forth with a goal this season to be dominant. We really didn’t mention undefeated, but if you’re dominant, ultimately you’re gonna be undefeated and we’re not yet finished. So although God has promoted me, we still have a task at hand to complete. I just feel passionate about these young men, this program, the personnel that’s associated with this program, the fans, the alumni, the staffers. We gotta finish and complete the assignment.”

The Celebration Bowl kicks off Saturday, December 17 at noon Eastern time on ABC.