Kentucky Oaks 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Rain and a wet track could play a role in the Kentucky Oaks horse race on Friday, May 6.

The Oaks Day races will be televised on USA Network, with coverage of the undercard starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and the Kentucky Oaks main event starting at 5:51 p.m. ET/2:51 p.m. PT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Kentucky Oaks (with all of these options, you’ll also be able to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, which is on NBC), with the first two options offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Oaks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA Network and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Oaks live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with USA Network, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Oaks live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Oaks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Kentucky Oaks 2022 Preview

With rain in the forecast for Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, racers could contend with a wet and muddy track on Friday in the Kentucky Oaks. The Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes described it as potentially a “sloppy track”.

“We don’t get to train and race much on ‘off’ tracks in California,” horse trainer Phi D’Amato said per Frakes. “Both my fillies have off-track pedigrees, but you really don’t know how that works until you see it. I guess there’s a chance we’ll find out Friday.”

D’Amato works with Desert Dawn, which will race amid the 15-horse field in Kentucky Oaks. D’Amato will also field Ain’t Easy in the Eight Belles Stakes, which falls on the same day.

Frakes noted that less than half of the Kentucky Oaks field has raced on some kind of “off track” whether wet, muddy, or sloppy.

Contenders among horses with off track experience include Cocktail Moments, Echo Zulu, Kathleen O, Nest, Secret Oath, and Venti Valentine.

Nest took first and Cocktail Moments took second in Ashland on April 8 in Lexington, Kentucky. Cocktail Moments has one career win plus a second place finish and two third-place finishes. Nest has four wins and one third-place finish.

Echo Zulu won the Spinway at Saratoga Springs, New York, in September 2021. Echo Zulu has won every race career race (5-0) so far.

Kathleen O, which also has a perfect mark in races (4-0) won a race in November 2021 at Aqueduct in New York.

Secret Oath took third in an October 2021 race at Churchill Downs. Secret Oath has four career wins and two third-place finishes.

Venti Valentine won the Maid of Mist at Belmont in New York in October 2021. Venti Valentine has three wins and two second-place finishes.

Horses with no off track experience in the Kentucky Oaks include Nostalgic, Hidden Connection, Goddess of Fire, Yuugiri, Candy Raid, Shahama, Beguine, and Turnerlosse.

Nostalgic has three career wins amid five starts. Hidden Connection has two wins and a second-place finish. Goddess of Fire has one win, three second-place finishes and a third-place finish. Yuugiri has two wins, two second-place finishes, and one third-place finish.

Candy Raid has three wins in 10 career starts. Shahama has won all career races (4-0) thus far. Beguine has one career win, a second-place finish, and a third-place finish. Turnerloose has a three career wins and a third-place finish in six career starts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 for help.