Where to Watch Lipscomb vs Tulane Basketball 2020

The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) will take on the Lipscomb Bisons (1-0) at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Field house Sunday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch Lipscomb vs Tulane on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live college basketball games (select Big 12, A-10, AAC, A-Sun, Southern and CAA games, among other conferences), as well as college football, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Lipscomb vs Tulane live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Lipscomb vs Tulane Preview

The Green Wave are coming off a 66-57 season-opening win over Lamar. Tulane started out slow, falling behind 30-21 at halftime, but they managed to pull ahead in the second half. “I’ve never seen a young group as nervous as my group was in the first half,” Tulane head coach Ron Hunter said after the game. “We were going so fast, we were running past balls, and if the ball touched their fingers, they felt like they had to shoot.”

Freshman Jadan Coleman provided the spark Tulane needed off the bench, hitting three 3-point shots in a row, calming the team down while helping shift the momentum. Jaylen Forbes led the Green Wave in scoring with 15 points, Gabe Watson had a key steal and three down the stretch and forward Tylan Pope chipped in 12, but it was Coleman who got things going for Tulane.

“The kid (Coleman) can really shoot,” Hunter said, before making light of the freshman’s slow defense. “He can’t guard my mom, your mom or anybody’s mother, but he can really shoot that basketball. He’s a weapon coming off the bench, and he gets our team going.” Hunter also had high praise for Pope.

“He’s huge, he’s our physicality,” the Green Wave coach said. “In the second half we only gave up two offensive rebounds, and (Pope) was a big reason for that.” Hunter noted that he thinks the team’s first game back helped the group shake off a good deal of rust. “You can’t get a deficit in practice, so this was good. I learned more than today than I probably have since we’ve been in quarantine. Now our offense is still in quarantine. We’ve got another day for our offense to get out of quarantine, and we’ll be fine.”

Tulane will be going up against a Bisons squad that just beat the same Lamar team that gave them fits. Lipscomb outlasted the Cardinals, 76-73, after going into halftime tied at 30. Forward Ahsan Asadullah and guard Romeo Ferguson led the way for Lipscomb, scoring a team-high 15 points apiece. Greg Jones chipped in 12 points, going 4-6 from downtown, and sophomore Carson Carey was solid off the bench, scoring 13 points and hitting all three of his 3-point attempts.

Lipscomb went 16-16 overall last year (9-7 in the ASUN), but early polls have then as the favorites to win the conference this season. Asadullah will lead this Bisons team as a junior this year after averaging 18.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. He was a first-team all-conference selection last season, and he’s looking to build on his momentum. He’s already off to a good start after Saturday’s win.