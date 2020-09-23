While scripted TV is proving tough in the time of COVID-19, reality TV has kept right on chugging along. The latest premiere is the fourth season of The Masked Singer debuting Wednesday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch The Masked Singer online for free:

‘The Masked Singer’ Preview

This reality singing competition is one of the biggest shows on television and just keeps climbing. It’s season three premiere got the coveted post-Super Bowl slot and boasted nearly 30 million viewers across all platforms.

Now in season four, there is a new batch of celebrities ready to see if they can fool viewers and win the title. As always, each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers, and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

Nick Cannon returns as host and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke return as the judges. While we don’t know the identities of the season four contestants, FOX has teased that they have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one Time 100 Most Influential persons among them.

The season four costumes include two snow owls in a nest, a giraffe, a sun, a bucket of popcorn, a dragon, a squiggly monster, a pair of lips, a jellyfish, the whatchamacallit, a mushroom, a baby alien, a seahorse, a serpent, a crocodile, broccoli, and a gremlin.

The Masked Singer season four airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX

