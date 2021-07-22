Mexico vs France Olympics Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The quest for Olympic gold starts for France and Mexico as they square off on Thursday in Tokyo.

In the United States, the match (local start time: Thursday, July 22, at 4 a.m. ET) will be televised live on the USA Network. You can also watch it live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app, but you’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch that way.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Mexico vs France soccer online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mexico vs France soccer live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match (and every other Olympic soccer match) live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

USA is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with USA, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Mexico vs France soccer live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match (and every other Olympic soccer match) live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Mexico vs France soccer live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match (and every other Olympic soccer match) live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Mexico vs France soccer live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match (and every other Olympic soccer match) live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Mexico vs France Olympics Soccer Preview

France are the defending World Cup champions but will look to rebound from a disappointing ending to the European Championships last month, being bounced early by Switzerland on penalty kicks.

While some of the more notable stars like Kylian Mbappe are absent, Olympic soccer features some of the best young talent on the planet. This is because FIFA and the International Olympic Committee limit tournament participation to players who are 23 years of age and younger, with only three over-23 selections permitted on each roster.

Mexico won the gold medal in 2012 but was bounced in the group stage last time out in 2016, going 1-1-1.

France has not won Olympic gold in soccer since 1984, when the event was held in Los Angeles. The country has had no medals since in the sport.

“I’m excited to see everyone because they are all players who potentially could be called up for the senior team,” coach Tata Martino told the Los Angeles Times. “We always want to see their evolution.

“We’re trying to give them the best preparation to let them feel confident,” he added. “They’re going to compete in a really difficult group stage with three really competitive national teams.”

Here are the rosters for the two teams:

France Roster

Goalkeepers: Stefan Bajic (Saint-Etienne), Paul Bernardoni (Angers), Dimitry Bertaud (Montpellier).

Defenders: Melvin Bard (Lyon), Anthony Caci (Strasbourg), Ismael Doukoure (Valenciennes), Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan), Clement Michelin (Lens), Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Modibo Sagnan (Real Sociedad).

Midfielders: Alexis Beka Beka (Caen), Jeremy Gelin (Rennes), Enzo Le Fee (Lorient), Teji Savanier (Montpellier), Florian Thauvin (Tigres), Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin).

Forwards: Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres), Randal Kolo Muani (Nantes), Isaac Lihadji (Lille), Nathanael Mbuku (Reims), Arnaud Nordin (Saint-Etienne).

Mexico Roster

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Sebastian Jurado (Cruz Azul), Luis Malagon (Necaxa)

Defenders: Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Johan Vasquez (Pumas), Jesus Alberto Angulo (Atlas), Jorge Sanchez (America), Vladimir Loroña (Tijuana), Adrian Mora (FC Juarez)

Midfielders: Diego Lainez (Betis), Sebastian Cordova (America), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey),Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (Chivas), Joaquin Esquivel (FC Juarez), Fernando Beltran (Chivas), Erick Aguirre (Pachuca), Jesus Ricardo Angulo (Chivas)

Forwards: Henry Martin (America), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Eduardo Aguirre (Santos)

Olympic Soccer Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spain +250

Brazil +300

France +450

Germany +650

Argentina +650

Japan +900

Mexico +3300

Romania +3300

South Korea +3300

Ivory Coast +5000

Egypt +6600

Australia +20000

South Africa +25000

Honduras +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

New Zealand +50000