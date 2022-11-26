How to Watch Minnesota vs Wisconsin Game Online for Free

There will be no real impact on the standings when Minnesota and Wisconsin meet Saturday in Madison, but neither team will be short on motivation when they clash for Paul Bunyan’s Axe in the annual rivalry game. The Badgers have controlled the rivalry for the better part of the last two decades, but the Golden Gophers are coming off a win in 2021.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Minnesota vs Wisconsin streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers are coming off a 15-14 win over Nebraska last weekend. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz continued his streak of inconsistent games, going 8-18 for 83 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Badgers did it with defense yet again, holding the Cornhuskers to just 65 yards on the ground and 171 total yards on the day in a dominant performance.

Wisconsin has been 4-2 since Jim Leonhard took over for Paul Chryst, and it has allowed an average of 16.0 points a game over the last three games.

“Defensively when you look at them, they’ve got really good linebackers that can move laterally really well,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said, per 247 Sports. “They tackle well, and then up front, they’ve got some massive guys and they play the edges really well. They’ve got really athletic defensive ends and I think the word athleticism comes to mind. They’re just really athletic at every position, then whether they’re 325 pounds or whether 180 pounds, the whole team is athletic.”

On the other side, the Golden Gophers are coming off a disappointing 13-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend. Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis had a rough outing, completing 7-of-15 passes for 87 yards and an interception. The Gophers were solid and efficient on the ground, finishing with 312 rushing yards, but they had two turnovers and just 87 yards through the air, and it wasn’t enough.

This one is likely going to come down to whichever team’s run defense performs better. The Badgers are ranked 11th in the nation, surrendering 103.7 yards per game, while the Gophers have the country’s 10th best run defense, giving up 102.5 yards per contest on the ground. Wisconsin’s top RB Braelon Allen is playing through a shoulder injury, so he’ll be a key player to watch as the game progresses.

“The beauty of this program is we’ve had a lot of people who have been a big part of this rivalry, and it means a lot, to a lot of people,” Leonhard said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m excited to kind of teach the guys who don’t know much about the history, it means everything. It’s the longest rivalry in college football. If that doesn’t mean anything to you then it’s hard. We’ve talked at length about what I feel about rivalries in college football, it’s what makes the game special. We will respect the rivalry and I’m excited to get out there and go get a win.”