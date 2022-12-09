Montana State vs William & Mary Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The William & Mary Tribe (11-1) will visit the Montana State Bobcats (11-1) on Friday, December 9 in a huge FCS quarterfinal showdown at Bobcat Stadium.

William & Mary vs Montana State Preview

The Bobcats are coming off a 33-25 win over Weber State on December 3. Montana State utilized two quarterbacks, Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers, and both were effective in the win. Mellott finished with 158 yards on 22 carries and completed 13 of 19 passes for 91 yards, while Chambers added 92 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and 75 yards on his two completions. Both signal-callers will look to make plays again this week.

MSU has been an offensive juggernaut this season, averaging 44.0 points and over 332 rushing yards a game. The Bobcats are surrendering 27.3 points per contest on defense, so that’s where they could be vulnerable.

On the other side, William & Mary handed Gardner-Webb a 54-14 beat down last week. The Tribe ran for 306 yards, and quarterback Darius Wilson had a dominant offensive performance, racking up 240 yards and three scores through the air and 89 yards on the ground, which led the team. Wilson has 2,190 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions so far this season, and has been a big reason for W&M’s success.

Montana State second-year coach Brent Vigen says his team will be focused on slowing the run game down, and that starts with the Tribe’s QB.

“Runs well, and he can throw it, too,” Vigen said about Wilson. “They use him in some different ways. They put some guys in that quarterback position, not necessarily quarterbacks, but they snap it to a bunch of different guys. Like any week for us, it’s really limiting the run game. You’re not going to completely shut it down, but it’s limiting the run game. … We get them in pass situations, I like our chances.”

Temperatures are predicted to be in the low 20s when this game kicks off, and it’s likely they’ll be dropping as the evening progresses, so the weather could play a huge role in how it all turns out. Still, expect both squads to bring their ‘A’ games.

“Hats off to whatever environment the home team can create, but what doesn’t change is it’s a 100-yard field. It’s just like our field,” W&M head coach Mike London said. “The red zone, the third-down plays, all the things like that don’t change. All you can handle and all that matters is what happens between the white lines. It’ll be colder, but within 100 yards are the expectations of doing a lot of the same things we’ve been doing. We’ve been doing it and doing it at a high level, executing at a high level. We know the expectations of executing.”

This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams.