Mount Union vs North Central Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Division-III football national championship game is set, and it will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal when the University of Mount Union Purple Raiders take on the North Central College Cardinals.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Mount Union vs North Central streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mount Union vs North Central live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mount Union vs North Central live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option, as all FCS, DII and DIII football playoff games, including the national championships, will be simulcast on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Mount Union vs North Central live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Mount Union vs North Central live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Mount Union vs North Central live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Mount Union vs North Central live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Mount Union vs North Central Preview

The DIII national championship is known as the Stagg Bowl and is held annual at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. In 2022, it features a rematch of the 2021 semifinals game that saw the North Central College Cardinals defeat the Mount Union Purple Raiders 26-13 to advance to just its second national title game, which they lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor by a score of 57 to 24. North Central’s other appearance in the finals resulted in a national title when they beat Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2019.

The Mount Union Purple Raiders, on the other hand, have appeared in 22 D-III national championship games (counting this year) and have taken home the title 13 times.

The Purple Raiders eked out a win against the Wartburg Knights in the semifinals by a score of 34-31, scoring a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining to advance to the finals. In his post-game press conference, Mount Union head coach Geoff Dartt said that Wartburg and their head coach Chris Winter were tough opponents and he is going to have to do better if they want to win a title.

“Winter and Wartburg, they were an outsanding team. They had an outstanding plan in all three phases. I believe we shot ourselves in the foot in the goal line area, didn’t come away [with points], had a field goal blocked and then we had a turnover and ultimately, that’s on me as the offensive play-caller. I gotta be putting our guys in better situations,” said Dartt, adding, “You always go into the game with a plan in terms of what you want to do, what you’ve seen on tape. They did a lot of things what we thought they might do and I thought we did a really good job adjusting in the fourth quarter.”

He later added, “We’re 14-0 and we get an opportunity to play for a national championship … it’s determination. It’s never the offense is playing really good and the defense isn’t, or the defense is playing really good and the offense isn’t. THese guys love being around one another and I think when you get like-minded guys that have similar goals, that love working and getting better, they can become the best versions of themselves. I know that’s where we’re at right now.”

The Division III NCAA championship game kicks off Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and ESPN Plus.