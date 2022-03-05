How to Watch Murray State vs Morehead St Online for Free

Top seed Murray State (29-2) and No. 3 seed Morehead State (23-10) meet in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game on Saturday, March 5.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Morehead State vs Murray State online:

Morehead State vs Murray State Preview

Morehead State seeks back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances while No. 21 Murray State seeks its first Big Dance since 2019.

Murray State should make the NCAA tournament even with a loss, but there’s number teams on the bubble hoping for a Racers win according to CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish. Unfortunately for bubble squads, Murray State has a 19-game winning streak and dispatched Southeast Missouri State with ease 88-74 on Friday, March 4, Parrish noted.





“Our guys were locked in,” Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said per Parrish.

Despite making the NCAA tournament last season, Morehead State will likely need the Ohio Valley’s automatic bid to make the field again. The Eagles, ranked No. 115 in the RPI rankings, lost its biggest non-conference games to Auburn and Mississippi State.

Morehead State edged a solid Belmont team (25-7) in the semifinals with a 53-51 win. Eagles freshman forward Johni Broome blocked a late shot to seal the win.





“Coming out of the timeout, coach [Preston Spradlin] said we were running 1-through-5,” Broome said according to The Daily Independent. “So we switched everything and we had to be aggressive. Couldn’t give up no 3s. From the jump, we played with urgency. Played with great energy. And they forced a pass to [Nick] Muszynski at the top of the key, and I just made a jump on the ball to win the game.”

Morehead State may now need clutch plays to upset Murray State. The Eagles came shy of the Racers twice during the regular season. Murray State won 77-66 on Jan. 29 and ended the Eagles 57-53 on Feb. 12.

Broome had a strong game for the Eagles in the second game with a double double of 14 points and 2 rebounds. Murray State junior forward K.J. Williams gave the Eagles trouble in both games with 21 points each time and 21 rebounds between the two contests.

While Broome leads the Eagles in scoring with 16.4 points per game, the Eagles can rely on Skelar Potter and Tray Hollowell for points. Potter averages 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Hollowell posts 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Murray State’s Williams and Tevin Brown pose a tough tandem for any team to stop. Williams leads the Racers with 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Brown averages 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.4 steals.

Racers head coach Matt McMahon highlighted those two stars after the semifinal win over SEMO.

“That’s why these two guys (Brown and Williams) came to Murray State. This is why you put in all the work year-round — to have an opportunity like this to play in a great environment and try to win a championship,” McMahon said according to the Messenger-Inquirer.