Where to Watch NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2023

The NCAA’s top gymnasts will compete in the regionals, as semifinal action begins on Thursday, March 30.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

None of it will be televised, but anyone in the US can watch all four regionals live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes the first round, second round and regional finals for each of the Norman, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Denver Regionals, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics regionals live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2023 Preview

One of the biggest names in U.S. gymnastics remains unknown for the NCAA regionals as of Thursday morning.

Auburn gymnast and recent Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee remains doubtful for the regionals after missing the past three meets for the Tigers. She confirmed via social media that she had a “non-gymnastics healthy issues” on March 9. Auburn head coach Jeff Graba didn’t have a final answer on Lee’s status early this week.

“We have three days left before the meet and we’ll play it by ear,” Graba said via the Opelika Auburn News’ Justin Lee. “We always prepare for both scenarios. And I don’t think you have to worry too much if she’s ready to go; I think we know what to do with our lineups at that point. We’ve been really doing a good job of trying to prepare in case she doesn’t go. So nothing new on that, and that’s a doctor decision more than it’s a coach decision.”

Oklahoma Looms Large as the No. 1 Overall Seed

The Oklahoma Sooners enter the regionals as the No. 1 seed in the country, and they will compete at home. The Sooners seek a 13th-consecutive regional title and fifth at home.

Oklahoma will compete with No. 16 Ohio State, Arkansas and North Carolina State. in the evening semifinals on Thursday. The afternoon semifinal slate in Norman consists of No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, Illinois, and Iowa.

Arizona and North Carolina will compete for a spot in the Denver Regional semifinals on Thursday. The winner will compete with No. 3 Michigan, No. 13 Denver, and Minnesota in the evening semifinals on Friday, March 31. For the afternoon semifinals in Denver, No. 6 LSU will compete with No. 11 Oregon State, Georgia, and Nebraska.

In the Los Angeles Regional at UCLA, the No. 4 Bruins will compete with No. 14 Missouri, Stanford, and Boise State for the evening semifinals. The afternoon semifinal slate consists of No. 5 Utah, No. 12 Auburn, Southern Utah, and Washington.

Two teams in the Pittsburgh Regional will settle the last semifinal spot on Thursday when Towson takes on Penn State. The winner advances to the evening semifinal on Friday against defending national champion No. 2 Florida, No. 15 Arizona State, and Maryland. The afternoon semifinal in Pittsburgh features No. 7 California, No. 10 Michigan State, Western Michigan, and West Virginia.

Regionals Schedules

All times Eastern

Thursday, March 30

Towson vs. Penn State, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Regional Afternoon Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Arizona vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.

UCLA Regional Afternoon Semifinal, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma Regional Evening Semifinal, 8 p.m.

UCLA Regional Evening Semifinal, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Pittsburgh Regional Afternoon Semifinal, 2 p.m.

Denver Regional Afternoon Semifinal, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh Regional Evening Semifinal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Oklahoma Regional Final, 6 p.m.

UCLA Regional Final, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Pittsburgh Regional Final, 5 p.m.

Denver Regional Final, 7 p.m.