UIW vs NDSU Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 3 seed North Dakota State Bison (11-2) will host the No. 7 seed Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-1) in the 2022 FCS championship semifinals on December 16.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch North Dakota State vs UIW streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

UIW vs NDSU Preview

The Bison won’t be easy to beat, particularly at the Fargodome. NDSU has lost just one playoff game at home in their FCS history, and it has won nine of the last 11 FCS titles.

North Dakota State is fresh from a dominant 27-9 win over Samford on December 9. Bison quarterback Cam Miller went 15-18 for 194 yards and a score, also rushing for another TD. NDSU amassed 166 yards on 48 carries in the game, and was incredibly efficient on third down, converting nine of 14 attempts. Miller has 14 rushing scores so far on the season, and he has been a capable leader for the team.

The Bison are scoring 35.3 points a game on offense, and they’ll be facing an Incarnate Word squad that is coming off a thrilling 66-63 win over Sacramento State last weekend. Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. was lights out in the winning effort, competing 19-of-31 passes for 219 yards and four scores, also rushing for 166 yards and two TDs on the ground.

UIW is putting up a ridiculous 53.0 points and 584.5 total yards a game, and Scott has been virtually unstoppable this season. The Cardinals QB has 4,404 yards passing and 59 touchdowns this season, and his top target has been wideout Darion Chafin, who leads the FCS in receiving touchdowns with 17.

“They score a lot of points and they score really fast,” Bison head coach Matt Entz said, before singling out the Cardinals’ QB. “Probably the most prolific player or at least the most productive player in FCS football,” Entz said about Scott Jr. “Anyone who averages 50 points a game and 600 yards is going to demand some respect immediately. It’s going to be a challenge to get stops and be a challenge to get them off the field and I think they have really good personnel.”

“We have the best offense in the country,” Scott said. “I can do all the boasting when the season is done. For now, I’m just a quarterback of an amazing offense.”

Incarnate Word last lost on September 24, when it fell to Southeastern Louisiana, 41-35, so this should be an exciting matchup, but it’ll likely come down to defense. UIW is surrendering 368.1 yards and nearly 24 points a game, while NDSU is allowing just under 300 total yards and 17.4 points per contest on the defensive side.

The winner of this game will face the victor of the No. 1 seed South Dakota State vs. No. 4 seed Montana State matchup in the national championship game on Sunday, January 8.