Nebraska vs Northwestern Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Nebraska and Northwestern meet in Dublin, Ireland, as the college football season kicks off on Saturday, August 27.

The game (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Nebraska vs Northwestern streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Nebraksa vs Northwestern Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats will kick off Big Ten football overseas on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

It marks the second-straight year Nebraska has opened the season during Week Zero, the first weekend of the college football season. Things didn’t end well last year for the Huskers in a 30-22 defeat at Illinois.

”We’re going to go out there and let it rip,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said via The Associated Press. ”I’m going to have more conversations with them about it. They have earned the right to be confident, and I’m sure Northwestern is, too. I think they’re going to be a really good team this year, and I don’t want the guys to worry about anything.”

Northwestern, which went 3-9 last season, looks to turn things around this year. Wildcats captain and junior running back Evan Hull said the talent is in place to do it.

“We got the guys for it,” Hull said via Saturday Tradition. “We got the talent. It’s about putting it together. We all push each other in practice, in the offseason. We are all striving to get better every day. I wouldn’t want a different group to go out there and battle with. At the end of the day, we’re brothers.”

An NFL Draft prospect, Hull had a big sophomore season in 2021 with 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns. He mustered his second-lowest total of the season, however, against the Huskers in 2021 during a 56-7 loss.

Northwestern didn’t have much beyond Hull as the team finished last in scoring among Big Ten teams with 16.6 points per game. Second-year quarterback Ryan Hilinski could help the Wildcats get out of the cellar.

“Last year might as well have been a freshman year,” Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald said via Athlon Sports. “You can definitely tell he’s further along in the system, in his confidence. We’ve got a great competition going on right now.”

Nebraska has a new quarterback under center in Casey Thompson, who transferred from Texas where he led Big 12 in touchdown passes. The Huskers added 22 players through the transfer portal in looking to turn things around from a 3-9 season in 2021.

“Some of those guys are almost confident to a fault, and offense needed a little injection of that,” Frost said via the Lincoln Journal Star’s Sam McKewon. “I think the coaches have done a good job of that, too, It has a little different feel to it.”