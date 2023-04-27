How to Watch NFL Draft on Roku, Firestick or Other Streaming Device

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City, Missouri near Union Station.

Round 1 (Thur, 8 p.m. ET), Rounds 2-3 (Fri, 7 p.m. ET) and Rounds 3-7 (Sat, Noon ET) will all be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NFL Draft streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Netework and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Oculus, Portal, Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Oculus, Portal, Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” (includes ABC and ESPN) or “Sling Blue” (includes NFL Network) bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get 50% Off Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Oculus, Portal, Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Oculus, Portal, Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Oculus, Portal, Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NFL Draft 2023 Preview

The NFL draft first aired on live television back in 1980, and it has grown in popularity ever since. This year, the Carolina Panthers own the top overall pick after a huge trade with the Chicago Bears, who will now pick ninth overall.

Quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky) are all expected to be drafted in the first round, with the Panthers rumored to be targeting Young, specifically. Whether it’s the former ALabama signal-caller or another QB, Panthers head coach Frank Reich says the team has a consensus on who it will select.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any drastic change in your mind,” Reich said. “But there’s ebbs and flows of how much you like the guy. And that’s why you have to resist the temptation to make your mind up too early. So I thought we as scouting staff and coaches, did a good job of not falling into that trap.”

In addition to a slew of QBs, expect some young defensive backs to go early in Round 1.

“I think we’re going to see corners go early in round one, go late in round one, go early in round two and just keep going throughout the draft,” Erik Galko, director of operations for the East-West Shrine Bowl, told The New York Times. “You don’t want to pass on guys like this.”

Here’s a list of 10 of the top prospects slated to get drafted this year:

1. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

5. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

7. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

8. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

9. Paris Johnston Jr., OT, Ohio State

10. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

And a look at

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers* (from N.Y. Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets* (from Green Bay)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs