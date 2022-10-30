Nuggets vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

It’s late October and this weekend has presented a loaded buffet for sports fans. One game you could wrap your weekend up with on Sunday night is the Denver Nuggets on the road at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Altitude (in Nuggets market) and Spectrum SportsNet (in Lakers market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both Altitude and Spectrum SportsNet.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Lakers, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including Altitude and Spectrum SportsNet (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Altitude (local markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live on the NBA app or NBA website

Nuggets vs Lakers Preview

These two teams have gotten off to very different starts this season as the Lakers are still searching for their first win at 0-5 and the Nuggets have started strong at 4-2. As predicted by many the Lakers have been hard to watch, with a bunch of parts that don’t fit together and no shooting to speak of.

The Lakers have lost their five games by an average of 8.4 points per game so far. The team is also shooting an abysmal 23.7% from three-point range.

LeBron has played well to start the season averaging 25.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. Anthony Davis has played solid as well scoring 24.0 points and grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game.

The problem is the Lakers aren’t getting much help after those two. Russell Westbrook continues to struggle shooting just 30.8% from the field. Los Angeles currently only has four players averaging double figures in scoring this season with Westbrook and Lonnie Walker IV behind LeBron and AD. As a team, the Lakers are averaging 102.2 points per game.

The Nuggets on the other hand are led by Nikola Jokic who continues to be a walking triple-double averaging 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. Denver currently has seven players that are averaging at least 10 points per game so far.

Michael Porter Jr. has played good basketball so far averaging 18.8 points and grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game. Porter has shot the ball extremely well shooting 54.1% from three and making 4.0 threes per game through five games.

Aaron Gordon has also played well averaging 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Jamal Murray’s return has been a little slow, but he hadn’t played in over a year, still, he’s averaging 12.4 points in 25.5 minutes per game so far.

The Nuggets have been one of the better offenses in the league so far averaging 114.8 points per game and shooting 39.8% from three as a team and making 13 threes per game so far.

At some point the Lakers have to win a game, this will be a tall task though and the Nuggets beat the Lakers 110-99 earlier this week.