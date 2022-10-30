Packers vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Green Bay Packers (3-4) look to avoid losing their fourth game in a row Sunday night when they head to Buffalo to take on the Bills (5-1).

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Packers vs Bills streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Packers vs Bills live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Packers vs Bills Preview

The Bills have won three straight, most recently taking down the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-20, on October 16. Led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, Buffalo boasts the NFL’s No. 1 offense and passing attack, averaging 323 yards through the air per game.

“He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a talent,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said about the Bills QB. “It stresses the entire defense, because you have to be disciplined and detailed, not only once he does cross the line of scrimmage to tackle him and get him down, but just being disciplined and doing your job before he crosses the line of scrimmage when he’s still an eligible passer. So, he puts stress on the whole unit. Those are things you’ve got to deal with when you’re playing against a great player.”

Another player for Green Bay to keep an eye on is Bills WR Stefon Diggs, who has 46 catches for 656 yards and eight TDs over his career against them.

The Packers have yet to win on the road this season, and they’ll face a tough task against a Bills defense that, led by head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, is No. 1 in the league in points allowed (13.5) and yards per game allowed (281.5).

“His defense plays so well together — very fast, very physical. I don’t think it’s overly complicated, and I mean that in a very complimentary way,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the Frazier’s defense. “They just play their schemes at an incredibly high level. And they’re one of the better teams, if not the best team, in the league at just reacting and running to the ball and maintaining leverage and gang tackling. Very few missed tackles.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are averaging just over 18 points a game, so the Bills are big favorites at home in this one.

Injury-wise for Green Bay, wide receiver Allen Lazard will not play, and outside linebacker Rashan Gary, wide receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are all questionable For the Bills, right tackle Spencer Brown has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The last time these two teams met, the Packers beat Bills 22-0 in September of 2018 at Lambeau Field. The Bills are 6-0 all-time against the Packers when playing at home, however, and Buffalo leads the all-time series against Green Bay, 8-5.