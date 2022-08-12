How to Watch RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Online Free

Everyone’s favorite drag queen and her famous friends are back when “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” debuts its second season, premiering Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra” bundle, which you can watch for free through August 20:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” VH1 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Season 2 Preview

Play

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Trailer 💘👑 These celebs are sitting on a secret! RuPaul’s Secret #CelebDragRace premieres FRIDAY AUGUST 12 at 8/7c on VH1! #VH1 #DragRace Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Now on YouTube TV: tv.youtube.com/welcome/ More from RuPaul's Drag Race: Official Website: vh1.com/shows/rupauls-drag-race Follow RuPaul's Drag Race on Twitter:… 2022-07-18T15:59:52Z

After a successful first season, “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” is back with a new “star-studded cast of secret celebrities that will be revealed as the competition unfolds,” according ot the VH1 press release.

It continues:

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, nine celebrities from all walks of life have agreed to leave their famous identities behind as they fully embrace the miracle of drag. It will be kept secret who each contestant is until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Each week, the celebrities will undergo complete drag transformations and compete in the ultimate lip sync showdown based on a new category until one of them is crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity.

The contestants will be mentored by “Queen Supremes” Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee, and Monét X Change. Additional “Drag Race” legends set to make special appearances this season include Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Violet Chachki. RuPaul returns as host alongside resident judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

Season one of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” featured the following celebrities: Phoebe Robinson, Madison Beer, Hayley Kiyoko, Matt Iseman, Dustin Milligan, Alex Newell, Tami Roman, Loni Love, Vanessa Williams, Nico Tortorella, Jermaine Fowler and Jordan Connor.

After her win in season one, Hayley Kiyoko talked to Billboard about being a part of the show.

“It’s honestly hard to explain [what it was like] without experiencing it,” she said. “Because of this, I’m able to own all of my masculinity and femininity so much more, and I’m able to walk with my head held higher. … I really went through an emotional journey and process through it all. It felt like a win for myself. In the beginning of entering the work room, you want to win because you’re not only winning money for the charity of your choice — in my case, Planned Parenthood — but everyone loves to be a winner. You forget about that all, honestly, because you’re really wanting to win for yourself, and prove to yourself that this part of yourself that you haven’t always embraced is valuable.”

She added, “I mean, the opportunity came to me, and I jumped at it! It sounded amazing, I love the community around ‘Drag Race.’ But it also sounded really terrifying, because it’s not an easy thing to do! It’s not just, ‘Oh, you put some cool makeup on!’ No, it is truly a full transformation.”

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” season two premieres Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.