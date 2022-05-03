‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Season 3 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Paranormal reality docu-series “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” is back with its third season, premiering Tuesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” Season 3 episodes streaming online:

‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Season 3 Preview

Season 3 of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” returns May 3 at 10PM ET/PT | The HISTORY Channel With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UAP-related activities on earth, season three of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” follows the accredited team of scientists, researchers, and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before. Season 3 of… 2022-03-30T19:48:15Z

When we last saw the paranormal investigatory team that is trying to figure out what causes the mysterious happenings at Skinwalker Ranch in the Utah desert, the men explored the Triangle Area, which is a section of the ranch that has a series of underground caverns. As they flew high above the Triangle Area in owner Brandon Fugal’s helicopter, the team was followed by an invisible entity.

When “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” returns for its third season, the team will “push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before,” according to the History Channel press release.

It reads:

With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)-related activities on earth, season three of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” follows the accredited team of scientists, researchers, and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before. From strange occurrences including unusual spikes in radiation and evidence of mysterious underground structures to inexplicable equipment failures and numerous UAP sightings caught on camera, this 512-acre property located in Utah’s Uinta Basin personifies why truth is often much stranger than fiction. Since the 1950s, Skinwalker Ranch and the area around it has been the site of decades of study and worldwide media attention. Often referred to as ‘UFO alley,’ this Utah locale has become known for the occurrence of numerous anomalous events and strange UAP-related activity. Over the past two years, the team, led by current ranch owner Brandon Fugal and astrophysicist, aerospace engineer and optical scientist Dr. Travis Taylor, has done numerous scientific experiments to engage the mysterious phenomena on the ranch and this season, they are elevating their investigative journey to new heights, inviting guest investigators to take part in experiments – including former government officials and military officers – and revealing new secrets in an attempt to answer the question: what is really happening on Skinwalker Ranch? Anchored by never-before-seen footage of the ranch, coupled with the use of cutting-edge surveillance and scanning technology, and an innovative scientific approach to one of the greatest investigations of the 21st century, the team will apply hard science and make shocking discoveries while going further and risking more than anyone has done on the ranch before.

“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” season three premieres May 3 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times before moving to its regular timeslot on May 10, which is 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.