How to Watch Sheryl Crow Documentary Online for Free

Prolific folk-rock artist Sheryl Crow is getting the documentary treatment when “Sheryl” premieres on Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don't have cable or don't have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch "Sheryl" streaming live or on-demand online

‘Sheryl’ Preview

Sheryl (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film An intimate story of song and sacrifice—musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift. Watch the premiere on Friday, May 6 on SHOWTIME. #ShoDocs #Sheryl Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have… 2022-03-11T18:02:01Z

Sheryl Crow burst onto the music scene with her 1993 album “Tuesday Night Music Club,” which saw four singles chart in the Top 10 on various Billboard music charts. Now, 30 years later, her life story is coming to Showtime with “Sheryl,” “n intimate story of song and sacrifice about musical icon Sheryl Crow,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

“Sheryl” is told through present-day interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes verité on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and interviews with close allies Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others. Crow’s early gift of music and dedication to songwriting set her on an unapologetic path to perfection – which ultimately became both a blessing and a curse to overcome.

The press release also teases that in conjunction with the documentary, a new album is dropping called “Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary.” The album “features her biggest hits, including ‘If It Makes You Happy,’ ‘Soak Up The Sun,’ ‘All I Wanna Do,’ ‘My Favorite Mistake,’ ‘Redemption Day’ and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs.” You can order “Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary” here.

In a Q&A with the Television Critics Association winter press tour 2022, Crow said that her manager thought she needed to tell her “powerful story.”

“I’ve always felt like documentaries were told after someone has already gone on after a fiery plane crash. It was my manager who has been with me from the very, very beginning who said, ‘You’ve got a powerful story. It’s time for you to tell it,'” said Crow.

She also said being interviewed for the documentary was exhausting but also “really gratifying.”

“It was difficult,” said Crow of the interview process. “I was sitting there for hours on end, and remembering and reflecting and revisiting was extremely emotional. I’m a woman. I’ve seen a lot of things change. I’ve also seen a lot of things not change very much at all. So, yeah, it was emotional. It was exhausting, and ultimately, it was really gratifying.”

In an interview with the New York Times, she said she hopes to do away with the preconceived notions about her that people have.

“There are a lot of people that have preconceived notions about who I am based on some very happy-sounding songs,” she added in a video call a few days later. She wants viewers “to see that there’s a person behind all of it,” and that “a woman in a business that’s predominantly run by men has a lot of stories that still resonate.”

“Sheryl” premieres Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.