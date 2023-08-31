How to Watch South Dakota vs Missouri Live Stream for Free

The South Dakota Coyotes (0-0) will head to Memorial Stadium in Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch South Dakota vs Missouri live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch South Dakota vs Missouri live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. SEC Network is included in the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch South Dakota vs Missouri live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

South Dakota vs Missouri Preview

The Tigers finished with a 6-7 overall mark last year, averaging just under 25 points a game on offense while allowing 25.2 points a game on defense.

Heading into this game, Missouri still has questions at quarterback. Incumbent Brady Cook will be competing against Miami transfer Jake Garcia, while redshirt freshman Sam Horn will also be in the mix for the starting job.

With the team’s current quarterback situation in flux, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz told the media what he’d be looking for from his offensive line out of the gate. “I think it always starts with establishing the line of scrimmage,” Drinkwitz said. “You got to be able to effectively run the ball on first down. You got to be able to get half of a bat if you take a shot on first down, and you got to protect the quarterback.”

With the starting job still up for grabs, expect to see at least two of the three aforementioned quarterbacks take snaps in this game. In fact, all three could play — Drinkwitz isn’t saying.

“I’ve already said that multiple quarterbacks are gonna play, how we do that, and what we do there is going to be information that we give and you can either buy a ticket, see it firsthand, or catch it on the X feed, but I’m not going to preview it early for anybody,” Drinkwitz added.

On the other side, South Dakota finished with a disappointing mark of 3-8 last season. Offensively, USD managed just 16.3 points a game while giving up 29.2 points per contest on defense. Facing an FBS program out of the gate won’t be easy, but it’ll give South Dakota an opportunity to showcase its new offense.

“Systematically, we look different,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said about his squad heading into the game. “The thing that fans will notice the most is (using) multiple formations, more changes in terms of motions and shifts that you see maybe a little bit more on Sundays than you do on Saturdays, if you’re a football watcher — by that, meaning we look a little bit more like some of the things you see in the NFL.”

Quarterback Aidan Bouman, who started the final four games of the 2022 season, will start for the Coyotes, who have eight returning starters on each side of the ball.