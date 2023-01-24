Where to Watch Southampton vs Newcastle Carabao Cup Semifinal in USA

Southampton takes on Newcastle United in the English Carabao Cup on Tuesday, January 24.

Southampton vs Newcastle Preview

Southampton faces a daunting task in Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Things haven’t gone the best for Southampton with a 4-13-3 record for 20th in the English Premier League this season, but things have looked better of late. Southampton won three straight matches with wins over Crystal Palace, Manchester City, and Everton before a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on January 21.

Now Southampton faces one of the English Premier League’s top teams in England’s biggest soccer tournament. Southampton last played Newcastle United in November 2022 and lost 4-1.

“I’ve lots of admiration for Eddie as a human being, and as a coach and manager,” Southampton head coach Eddie Jones said via BBC.com. “He is proving he can build something, he can take setbacks and then he can go to a Premier League club and do well.”

“Our careers have lots of parallels and I have spoken to him a few times. If I can get anywhere near him, I will be delighted,” Jones added.

Third in the English Premier League standings, Newcastle United (10-1-9) looks to keep its 15-match unbeaten streak going. Newcastle United hasn’t lost since August 31, 2022, in a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Teams played Newcastle United close of late though. Crystal Palace tied Newcastle United 0-0 on January 21, and Newcastle United squeaked by Fulham 1-0 on January 15.

“I’m really pleased with the team,” Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said via Reuters. “We had the moments and the chances to score but we didn’t take them. We were frustrated after but we have high expectations.

“Palace defended well,” Howe added.

Miguel Almiron leads Newcastle United in goals scored with nine. Kieran Trippier leads the club in assists with four. Callum Wilson has been a force on offense for Newcastle United with six goals and three assists this season.

While the goal scoring has emerged from 11 different players thus far, Bruno Giumaraes and Alexander Isak have been two of the more frequent goal scorers with three apiece. Giumaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin also contribute with assists — three apiece for the season.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has been tough to get past with 12 clean sheets, 20 saves, and 11 goals allowed all season.

James Ward-Prowse will look to help Southampton find a way against Pope. Ward-Prowse leads Southampton in scoring with five goals, and he has two assists.

Che Adams also makes things happen on the attack. Adams has four goals and two assists this season.

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has seen ups and downs this season with 24 saves and 32 goals allowed. Ibrahima Diallo has played minutes, too, in 12 match appearances this season with a save and 12 goals allowed.