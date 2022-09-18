Where to Watch Spain vs France EuroBasket Final in USA

Spain and France meet for the EuroBasket championship on Sunday, September 18.

Spain vs France Preview

France wouldn’t let Poland’s Cinderella story continue with a 95-54 semifinal win for a spot in Sunday’s championship game.

“We started the game with will and determination,” France head coach Vincent Collet said via The Associated Press. “That is what made the difference.”

Spain, which beat Germany 96-91, in the other semifinal matchup, will face France. It sets up the eighth meeting since 2009 between the two European hoops powers in tournament play.

“I cannot find the words to congratulate my players,” Spain head coach Sergio Scariolo said via The Associated Press. “Probably this medal is the least expected, but to me, the most satisfactory. Built upon hard work, togetherness, team basketball, defensive effort, desire to overcome our limits … and guts in the fourth quarter.”

Both squads boast NBA talent. France has Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Timothe Luawu-Cabarrot of the Atlanta Hawks, Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks, and Theo Maledon of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Spain ahs Willy Hernangomez of the New Orleans Pelicans, Juancho Hernangomez of the Toronto Raptors, and Usman Garuba of the Houston Rockets.

“We wanted to show that we can defend and tonight we proved that we can,” Gobert said via ABS-CBN News. “If we carry on with the same spirit we can go on and win this thing.”

France seeks its first title since 2013 when former San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker led the French to the title. He also won the tournament MVP.

Spain seeks its first EuroBasket title since 2015 and third since 2009. The 2015 Spain team notably had NBA players Pau Gasol and Nikola Mirotic.