How to Watch ‘The Captain’ Derek Jeter Documentary Online

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is the centerpiece of ESPN’s newest documentary series, “The Captain.”

The seven-part series premieres Monday, July 18, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Episode 2 airing on Thursday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET, and the following five episodes on each subsequent Thursday. All episodes will also be simulcast live on ESPN+.

‘The Captain’ Preview

Play

The Captain | Begins July 18th on ESPN and ESPN+ | ESPN Films “The Captain” is a compelling narrative revealing the man behind the icon – Derek Jeter. Amidst a time of great change in New York City, Derek Jeter’s arrival to the New York Yankees returned a struggling franchise to its traditional perch amongst baseball’s elite. As Derek forged a Hall of Fame worthy career, his second… 2022-06-01T02:00:02Z

In 2021, ESPN Films announced they were making a multi-part documentary series about “one of the greatest icons in modern sports” — Derek Jeter. The film aims to “reveal the man behind the icon,” according to the ESPN press release.

It continues:

He was the face of the New York Yankees, a five-time World Series champion, the most popular and admired player in baseball, and one of the great sports superstars of any age. The Captain tells the story of Derek Jeter’s life and Hall of Fame career in a seven-part docu-series that’s anchored by exclusive, extensive, unprecedentedly candid interviews with Jeter, along with his family and dozens of teammates, rivals, and observers. Derek Jeter’s arrival with the New York Yankees helped transform a struggling franchise into a storied dynasty, all within a time of great change in New York City. As Jeter forged a Hall of Fame career, he established himself as the model Yankee both on- and off-the field, with his style, class, and charisma. Jeter’s commitment to winning came with a rare combination of competitiveness and cool, traits he has taken with him into retirement as he tackles new tests as a team owner and executive with the Miami Marlins and as a father. As he prepares to enter Cooperstown this July, he is pulling back the curtain to reveal what it was really like to be “The Captain.” The documentary series will use Jeter’s journey as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture.

The series is directed by Emmy-winner Randy Wilkins and is executive produced by Spike Lee. It features interviews with “Jeter, his mother and father Dorothy and Dr. Charles Jeter, his sister Sharlee Jeter, his wife, Hannah Jeter, Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Willie Randolph, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Darryl Strawberry, Joe Torre, Bernie Williams, as well as hip hop artists Fat Joe and Jadakiss, among many others.”

“We set out on a journey to discover the man behind the iconic Yankees number 2 jersey,” said Wilkins. “The series gives insight into a hall of fame baseball career, but more importantly, we reveal a person who sits at multiple intersections of American culture. The Captain is a story about race, media, celebrity culture, and the insatiable drive to be the best version of yourself.”

“The Captain” premieres Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.