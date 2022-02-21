How to Watch ‘The Endgame’ Streaming Online for Free

The latest dramatic thriller coming to TV is “The Endgame,” premiering Monday, February 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Endgame” live online:

Starring Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean and Mark Damon Espinoza, “The Endgame” is billed by NBC as a “pulse-pounding high-stakes two-hander” of a series.

The press release teases:

[“The Endgame” is] about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

The series description is also the description for the pilot episode, which airs on February 21. On February 28 comes episode two, titled “Fairytale Wedding.” Its description reads, “A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play; the FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks.”

NBC has high hopes for this new thriller, which should appeal to its viewers who have stuck with “The Blacklist” all these years.

“Our goal in the fall was to engage and grow the NBC audience with hallmark dramas, building momentum through the holidays and into the Olympics, all of which will work in concert to provide the best possible launch pads for our new and returning midseason shows,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “After a premiere week win and tremendous success this season to date, we’re well-primed to deliver on that promise and continue this winning trend through the remainder of the season.”

“Following a fall that launched a pair of dramas and saw huge success from so many returning series, we’re excited to really pull back the curtain in January with big swings across genres that provide something for everyone,” added Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Over the past year, our programming team has been vigorously chasing down the best content out there, and it’s really exciting to start to see some early fruits of our labor join the longtime fan favorites on the NBC schedule.”

“The Endgame” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.