Titans vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Tennessee Titans (7-9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) meet in a pivotal Week 18 game on Saturday, January 7.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Jaguars:

Titans vs Jaguars Preview

A year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars played spoiler on the final day of the regular season to end an otherwise disappointing regular season.

Now, second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and company could break into the postseason and spoil another team’s season. The Jaguars need a win on Saturday to clinch the AFC South Division and make the playoffs, which would also eliminate rival Tennessee.

“You don’t really know what you’re going to do,” Lawrence said about the Titans via the Florida Times Union. “I think, especially when you’re playing a team for the second time [in one season], usually there’s some adjustments. You go off the tape you have and put together what you think is a good plan and make adjustments as the game goes on.”

The Titans need to beat the Jaguars to win the division to make the playoffs. Jacksonville beat the Titans last time out in December, a 36-22 victory amid Tennessee’s six-game free fall.

Tennessee hasn’t won a game since Week 11 in Green Bay, 27-17. Three of the Titans’ losses came by one score, but the other three were double-digit defeats. Injuries have been the main culprit for the Titans during the losing streak, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson won’t take them lightly.

“They’ve got a couple of different pieces on defense … a couple guys went on [injured reserve],” Pederson said via the Florida Times Union. “But for the most part, they’re still the Tennessee Titans. They do what they do.”

The Titans will have a different look at quarterback with Josh Dobbs starting.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” Dobbs said via TennesseeTitans.com. “I think it starts there. I am thankful to be here, as a part of this team. Just the way the guys have welcomed me in and allowed me to come in and be myself. I am excited to lead this weekend. I know it’s a big game, obviously. I haven’t been here the entire year, but any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs it is a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited for it.”

“The game and obviously the magnitude of the game, everything around it, it’s what you dream of playing in (the) NFL,” Dobbs added. “You want to play meaningful football, especially in December and January, right? You want to play in those playoff games. I have watched and been a part of teams that have been a part of it.