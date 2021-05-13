‘Top Gear America’ Hosts Race an IndyCar in Exclusive Clip [WATCH]

The second half of “Top Gear America” Season 1 continues on Friday with a special episode focused on the “ultimate driver’s car.” Prior to the new episode airing on the MotorTrend streaming app, the company released an exclusive clip showcasing a member of the IndyCar family. Hosts Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon attempt to outrun a professional IndyCar driver in a C8 Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche GT4, and a Lotus Evora.

The brief clip does not detail the entire race, but it provides a glimpse at the competition brewing on the race track. Corddry climbs into the passenger seat of a Honda IndyCar driven by Stefan Wilson, who will make his third Indy 500 start in 2021. Bovingdon lines up on the start/finish line in his yellow Porsche GT4 in preparation for his upcoming race.

“I’m up first in the passenger seat of the IndyCar, and I can not wait to have my face ripped off by G-forces,” Corddry states in the exclusive clip. “And I get to do it while hunting the most dangerous game — man. Or, in this case, Jethro.”

‘Top Gear America’ also previously highlighted NASCAR for a unique segment

Top Gear America | Series Trailer | MotorTrendAdventure, laughter and a whole lot of chaos! Join us for the joyride and stream the two-episode premiere of Top Gear America now only on the MotorTrend App. Start your free trial ➡️ bit.ly/36ezax1 #TopGearAmerica #MotorTrend #Valvoline MotorTrend is the ultimate streaming destination for gearheads coupled with the latest automotive research and news. Start your… 2021-01-29T17:00:01Z

While the challenge from Friday’s episode features an IndyCar, it is not the first time that the automotive show has heavily discussed popular motorsports. One of the first episodes of “Top Gear America” featured Shepard testing out a Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody to determine where it fits in modern America.

During his time behind the wheel, Shepard came to a startling revelation. He decided that the Hellcat is not simply a drag race monster. It is also a street-legal version of the vehicles racing around oval tracks. Granted, Dodge has not been part of NASCAR for many years, but Shepard still chose to prove his point with a special display.

“This long, sleek body is calling for something,” Shepard said. “It’s actually reminding me of [Robert] Duvall in ‘Days of Thunder’ talking about the oil pan being oversized to cut the wind down, 30-40 extra horsepower, a big fuel line for a gallon of gas. The smooth, sleek-shaped body, smooth as a bullet. That’s what this car is. This is a NASCAR.”

Shepard tested out his theory by heading to Arizona Speedway, a 3/8-mile oval in San Tan Valley. This short track has hosted Late Model cars, ASCS Wing Sprint Cars, and modified stock cars among other vehicles. ‘Top Gear America’ used the dirt track to test out a Hellcat, providing Shepard with the opportunity to slide around while detailing the history of Dodge in NASCAR and how Dodge once topped 200 mph.

The first season of ‘Top Gear America’ continues with more automotive shenanigans

There are currently seven episodes of “Top Gear America” available on the MotorTrend app, and the eighth will arrive on Friday to highlight the IndyCar race. Following the action-packed race, the season will continue with a truck adventure in Texas, a test of off-road toys in the Mojave Desert, and a battle between childhood “poster” cars.

As new hosts of a classic brand, Shepard, Corddry, and Bovingdon faced massive scrutiny as they approached the first season of “Top Gear America.” There were questions about whether they would try to emulate the old British hosts — Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May — or if they would try to forge a similar path to “Top Gear US.” The answer is neither.

In the first seven episodes, the new hosts have avoided filming segments in a studio or putting a celebrity in a reasonably-priced car. Instead, they put cars on full display for streamlined episodes. Part of the change is due to COVID-19, but the first season has still continued to focus solely on fast cars, unique road trips, and the occasional explosion. Of course, Shepard is involved, so he has jumped multiple vehicles to entertain himself, the viewers, and his co-hosts.

The first seven episodes of “Top Gear America” are available exclusively on the MotorTrend app, with new episodes releasing each Friday. The streaming service runs $4.99 per month or $44.99 for a one-year subscription. MotorTrend OnDemand provides an ad-free experience and access to numerous shows, such as “Fast N’ Loud” and the British “Top Gear.”

