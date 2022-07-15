How to Watch Track & Field World Championships 2022 Online

Storied Team USA women’s track athlete Allyson Felix will conclude her career the world championships, hosted by the U.S. for the first time ever, which begins on Friday, July 15.

TV coverage will be spread across USA Network, CNBC and NBC, while daily coverage will also stream live on Peacock Premium.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix will take the final lap of her career at one of the most storied cities for track and field in the U.S.

Felix, 36, will raced in the 4×400-meter mixed relay at the Track and Field World Championships at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The old Hayward Field hosted the likes of U.S. track and field legends Steve Prefontaine, Carl Lewis, and Florence Griffith Joyner over the years. Felix belongs among that group, The Associated Press’ Pat Graham wrote.

A sweeping victory 🏆 Allyson Felix clocks 2️⃣1️⃣. 8️⃣8️⃣ seconds to clinch gold in 200m final at London 2012#Athletics | @allysonfelix | @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/OjsKWR2GdB — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 6, 2022

“No doubt, she’s in G.O.A.T. territory — greatest of all time,” Graham wrote. “Right up there with track royalty such as Usain Bolt, Carl Lewis, Jesse Owens, Michael Johnson, the late Florence Griffith Joyner and Jackie Joyner-Kersee.”

Felix became a professional track athlete right after high school in 2003 and went on to win 11 Olympic medals. After looking to help Team USA win gold in a world championship relay, she awaits more normal life, Graham wrote.

“Excited for all the normal things — things that might seem boring to some,” Felix said via Graham. “I’ve grown so much from that teenage girl who started out and was so shy. I never would have imagined this: Running into my 30s. That would’ve felt ancient at 17 years old.”

Another 36-year-old U.S. track athlete, Galen Rupp, will look to make a run at a medal in the marathon. Rupp, an Oregon native, won Olympic medals twice after a strong college career with the Oregon Ducks.

“There’s always a buzz around the city and stadium when there’s a big meet in town,” Rupp said via Oregon Live’s Luke Norton. “There’s really nothing like it.”

Rupp said he plans to keep going to with his running career, per Norton, while balancing that with his wife and children.

“I get a lot of strength from being around them,” Rupp said via Norton. “Mentally, I’m in the best place possible when I’m in their presence.”

Team USA will feature some of its youngest athletes, too. That includes middle distance star Athing Mu, 20, who won gold in the women’s 800-meter run for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Mu will have to stave off fellow Americans Ajee Wilson and Raevyn Rogers for the title in the 800.

The U.S. has multiple favorites to win individual events throughout the 10-day meet. That includes Fred Kerley going for a win in the men’s 100 and the U.S. men’s 4×100 team looking for a bounce-back win after falling short in Tokyo.

Overall, the U.S. athletes get a shot at the first-ever team championship trophies on home soil. The world championship previously only declared individual event champions.