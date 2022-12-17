How to Watch UCLA vs Kentucky Basketball Online for Free

Kentucky and UCLA meet in a big non-conference college hoops matchup on Saturday, December 17.

The game (5:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UCLA vs Kentucky streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch UCLA vs Kentucky live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch UCLA vs Kentucky live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UCLA vs Kentucky live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UCLA vs Kentucky live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UCLA vs Kentucky live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

UCLA vs Kentucky Preview

Thirteenth-ranked Kentucky (7-2) takes on No. 16 UCLA (9-2) on Saturday afternoon in New York City.

“I’ve watched a bunch of tape of them and they’re really good,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said via KSR. “The biggest thing is they’re really physical. Defensively, they’re really physical. They’re fighting screens, they’re fighting the post, they’re fighting pick-and-rolls. If you don’t fight, you have no chance in this game so you’ve got to negate that part of it. Really hard to do. Not many people have been able to do it.”

Kentucky has a four-game winning streak with wins over Michigan, Yale, Bellarmine, and North Florida. The Wildcats faced one ranked opponent thus far, an 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on November 20.

UCLA has a six-game winning streak, which includes an 87-60 win over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday, December 14. The Bruins beat Denver, Oregon, Stanford, Bellarmine, and Pepperdine along the way. The Bruins previously fell to ranked teams in Baylor and Illinois before the winning streak.

“Obviously, we’re not that much better than Maryland,” UCLA head coach said Mick Cronin said via the Los Angeles Daily News. “(Maryland) was in a bloodbath on Sunday (a 56-53 loss to No. 6 Tennessee), while we were able to play most of our subs against Denver on Saturday. I think the schedule was clearly in our favor. … We played four of our last five at home. They’re coming off three straight bloodbaths.”

Jaime Jaquez leads the Bruins in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Jaquez also averages 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per night.

Kentucky will really need to watch for Jaylen Clark, who averages 2.5 steals per game. Clark also posts 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

“Defensively, they get their hands on a lot of balls too, so if you drive, if you just think you’re throwing, you’ve got to be aware and the guy that you’re throwing it to has got to move to a more open area,” Calipari said via KSR. “If you stay where you are, they’re going to get their hands on balls. They’re really good. This will be a really hard game for us. Like, it will be.”

Oscar Tshiebwe has a strong start to the season for the Wildcats with 16.1 points and and 13.3 rebounds per game — both team highs. He also averages 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.