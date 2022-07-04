USWNT vs Haiti Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The CONCACAF Women’s Championship kicks off on Monday with the reigning world champs begin the defense of the title as they look to qualify for next year’s World Cup as they face Haiti at the Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León, Mexico.

In the US, the match (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USWNT vs Haiti online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every single 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship match via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch USWNT vs Haiti live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USWNT vs Haiti live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network is included in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USWNT vs Haiti live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch every single 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship match via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch USWNT vs Haiti live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

USWNT vs Haiti Preview

The USWNT begin their road to a fifth World Cup title on Monday when they face Haiti in Nuevo León. The CONCACAF Women’s Championship will be the qualifier for not only the World Cup that will be held in New Zealand and Australia next year, but also for the Olympics in Paris in 2024. This is all part of the new format unveiled by CONCACAF last year.

The eight-team tournament runs from July 4-18 in Monterrey, Mexico and consists of a group stage followed by a knockout round. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the semifinal and, in the process, qualify for the 2023 World Cup. The third-place finisher in each group will advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff tournament to determine the final teams in the expand 32-team field for 2023. Additionally, the tournament champion will automatically qualify for the 2024 Olympics with the runner-up and the third-place nations progressing to a Concacaf Olympic playoff to be staged in September of 2023.

The USA played Haiti on seven occasions winning each of the meetings by earning a clean sheet. Five of the previous seven meetings have come during Concacaf Qualifying – three in World Cup Qualifying and two in Olympic qualifying.

Haiti are one of the young, up-and-coming teams in the region as this team starts to promote players from their previous U-17 and U-20 cycles. For Haiti, Group A will be very complicated as they also will be competing against Mexico and Jamaica. The latter is looking to return to the World Cup after making its maiden voyage back in 2019.

Haiti’s level of play has improved drastically over the past few years, but it is still in the early stages of development and could give the other squads many headaches in this competition. The squad does have different names compared to the ones that went to the U-17 World Cup in France back in 2018 as various players ply their craft over in the French first and second division.