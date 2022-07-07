How to Watch Vegas Summer League 2022 Games Online for Free

The 2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League from Las Vegas gets underway on Thursday night, and with all 30 team in action, which means plenty of looks at Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and other elite young talent, there will be plenty to like for basketball-starved fans.

Every game of the tournament will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of 2022 Las Vegas Summer League games online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in all of them, while NBA TV and ESPNU are in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch 2022 Vegas Summer League games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU and NBA TV, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 2022 Vegas Summer League games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed to watch Summer League, and you can your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch 2022 Vegas Summer League games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you just want to watch the games on NBA TV, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime NBA TV Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch some 2022 Vegas Summer League games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Las Vegas Summer League 2022 Preview

The 2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League provides a chance for basketball-starved fans to glimpse the most exciting young talent on offer. Games will be played in two Vegas venues: the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. The first game tips off on July 7, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET, with an inaugural game featuring the Houston Rockets battling the Orlando Magic. The proceedings will conclude with the Championship game on July 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will feature all 30 NBA teams. Many games coincide at the two venues, with a ton of games squeezed into a mere ten days.

Many of the veteran stars skip the Summer League. Instead, it is intended to showcase the younger talent. This year, the main attractions are the top 2022 NBA Draft picks. As always, the No. 1 pick gets a lot of attention. Paolo Banchero will be no exception, as he looks to shake off some doubts that he was picked too high. But other top picks such as Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey will also attract a good deal of attention. One player to look out for is Shaedon Sharpe. He hasn’t played a single official game in his one year of college before being picked No. 7 overall. Will the 2020 All-American be ready to go?

There is reason to believe these players will impact the Summer League. After all, LeBron James and Zion Williamson each set the event on fire. But a word of advice, if you want to see Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey (and who doesn’t?), pay extra attention to the first few games. Teams tend to shut down their most important players after a couple of games to avoid injury.

But of course, the real fun of the Summer League is seeing unexpected players bust out. For example, in the 2018 iteration of the tournament, Mitchell Robinson broke out as an outstanding prospect. His form last season (and big contract) show that Summer League revelations can lead to great careers.

Don’t be surprised if the rules are a bit different than usual. Each quarter will be only ten minutes long to account for the tournament’s rapid pace and the participants’ rusty physical form. In addition, overtime is reduced to two minutes from the customary five.

There is another critical difference between the regular season and Summer League play. It’s almost impossible to foul out in the Summer League format. After all, the point of the tournament is exposure for young talent. Players have to reach ten personal fouls before facing ejection. Similarly, it takes ten fouls per quarter to end up in the bonus. This format cuts down free throws. All this leads to a more naturally flowing game.

So with short, punchy games, and the most exciting young talent on display, there is a lot to love in Vegas. So tune in to see the future of basketball.