How to Watch Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Football Game for Free

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) will kick their respective 2023 seasons off on Saturday, August 26 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Preview

The wildfires in Maui that have left thousands displaced, over 100 people dead and hundreds yet unaccounted for will no doubt loom large over this game, the first one of the season for the Rainbow Warriors.

“They’re a hungry team,” Commodores defensive lineman Nate Clifton said about Hawaii. “They went through the same experience we went through a couple of years ago. They started with a rough first season with their new coach, but I know they’re gonna come in hungry. They’re traveling a long way to get here, so they’re not coming here for no reason.”

“Their hearts are heavy, just as my heart is heavy, for the people of Maui,” Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang said about his team. “But my guys know the best way to go and do their part is to make these people of Maui proud, and make the state proud, by winning football games. They’ve been really focused on that.”

The Rainbow Warriors finished with a 3-10 mark last season, netting 19.8 points a game on offense and 34.7 points per contest on defense.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager, who threw for 2,300 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, will be back, as will running back Tylan Hines. They led an offense that averaged 216.8 passing yards and 137.2 yards on the ground last year.

On the other side, Vanderbilt finished with a 5-7 record last year, averaging 24.6 points a game on offense and surrendering 36.0 points a game on defense. AJ Swann will be under center for the Commodores.

Swann threw for 1,274 yards, 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in nine games in 2022 and should have a better statistical season this year. In 2022, Vandy averaged 194.6 yards passing and 159.9 yards rushing per game. Considering the offense is returning seven starters, those numbers could be even higher this season.

The Commodores and Rainbow Warriors met the first week of the college football season last year, with Vanderbilt winning handily on the road, 63-10.