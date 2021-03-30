How to Watch Indians Games Online Without Cable 2021

The Cleveland Indians are hoping to surprise in 2021 after a tumultuous offseason that saw a major shakeup of the roster.

In 2021, Indians games will be locally televised on SportsTime Ohio, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on SportsTime Ohio), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Indians game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes SportsTime Ohio, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Indians game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while SportsTime Ohio and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Indians game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Indians games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Indians games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Indians games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Indians games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Indians games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Indians 2021 Season Preview

Manager: Terry Francona, 9th season (673-519)

2020 finish: 35-25 record, 2nd in AL Central; Lost in Wild Card to Yankees

Key additions: Andrés Giménez, Amed Rosario, Eddie Rosario

Notable losses: Carlos Carrasco, Adam Cimber, Delino DeShields, Brad Hand, Francisco Lindor, Tyler Naquin, Carlos Santana

After three-straight AL Central crowns, the Indians have stumbled the last two seasons, missing the playoffs in 2019 and falling in the Wild Card round during the condensed season of 2020.

The less-than-stellar results already had the fanbase in a bit of an uproar and a flurry of offseason moves that included trading franchise cornerstone Francisco Lindor to the Mets did not help the team’s cause.

While the Indians are missing some of the names that made them a consistent contender, Cleveland is embracing a dark horse role as the season kicks into gear.

“I swear, we’re gonna surprise you,” Indians slugger Franmil Reyes told reporters. “I swear. We have something special for you guys. Trust that.”

One of the key pieces that Cleveland got back in the trade of Lindor was 22-year-old prospect Andrés Giménez, who is expected to take over at shortstop after a strong spring.

“I think part of the reason we felt comfortable enough to move Amed [Rosario to the outfield] is because of what we see in Giménez,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But I think, again, whether it’s injuries, I think this kid is a really bright spot for us. Without just flat out saying where he’s going to play and when, he’s done a heck of a job. We really like him.”

If Giménez does take over the everyday role at shortstop, he’ll be replacing Lindor, who was a four-time All-Star with the Indians and a two-time Gold Glove winner. Francona made sure to note that the team won’t be depending on just one player to make up for the production of Lindor.

“Frankie is one of the top players in the game of baseball,” Francona said. “And that’s hard to replace. Sometimes you don’t just replace that with one bat, and we know that. And the next guy, whoever our shortstop is this year, he doesn’t have to be Francisco Lindor.”

The Yankees are projected to finish second in the AL Central, per Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections. The projection has the Indians going 86-76. The Indians are +5,000 to win the World Series, meaning a $100 bet would bring back $5,000, per Odds Shark.

