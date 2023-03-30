How to Watch Mets Games Without Cable in 2023

The New York Mets went from a sub-.500 season in 2021 to winning 101 games in 2022, only to lose the wild card series to the 89-win San Diego Padres. But in 2023, they have their sights set a bit higher following massive spending in the offseason that helped them retain Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz while adding Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Mets games this season will be locally televised on SportsNet NY, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on SportsNet NY), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Mets market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Mets game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SportsNet NY and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Mets games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Mets Market

You can watch a live stream of SportsNet NY, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mets games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while SportsNet NY and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mets games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Mets Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Mets games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Mets games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Mets games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Mets games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Mets games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Mets Season Preview 2023

The New York Mets put together their best season since 1986; it was only the club’s fourth season with 100+ plus. But they were bounced from the postseason in the wild card series by the San Diego Padres in three games.

They are looking to repeat that kind of success in 2023 but also perhaps last a little longer in the postseason. In the offseason, they signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo, right-handed closer Edwin Diaz, right-handed starter Justin Verlander, and several other players to shore up their rotation and lineup. But they also lost pitchers Taijuan Walker and Jason deGrom, and several other team members in the offseason.

At spring training in an interview with the MLB Network, manager Buck Showalter praised the new players they signed and also the good, solid minor league players the Mets have on deck.

“We lost eight pitchers off last year’s team. We lost like 12 players that were here last year. First of all, what we were supposed to do? We went out and tried to replace them. Our hope, and we think we’re getting close, is to be able to replace departures with our own players. We’ve got a good solid nucleus in the minor leagues coming up,” said Showalter.

Showalter also told the Baltimore Banner that it’s hard to coach in New York because there’s a lot of pressure on your team and the rabid fans can be both a good thing and a bad thing.

“[The fans] will embrace you wholeheartedly, but it will make you feel like you’re better than you really are and make you feel worse than you really are. You gotta stay away from the snowball there because fans can snowball real positively and they can snowball real negatively … when you figure it completely out, I just try to take each day and treat people like you like to be treated and knowing that it’s not always going to be reciprocal,” said Showalter, adding, “I don’t read anything and I don’t listen to any of those … if you’re going to interact with those people every day, you can’t be reading and listening to every little thing.”

He also said it didn’t feel fair when they lost last year in the wild card series, but the game isn’t always fair and that’s what he told his players.

“It ain’t fair. When we got eliminated last year, it was a tough clubhouse. But I said guys, the game’s not always fair. Everybody here believes they deserve it this time of year. You grind like heck to roll the dice in October and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Showalter.