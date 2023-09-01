How to Watch Miami FL vs Miami OH Football Game for Free

The Miami (OH) Redhawks Redhawks (0-0) will head to Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 1 to take on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (0-0) in what will be the season opener for both teams.

Miami (OH) vs Miami (FL) Preview

It’s Miami vs Miami, and while the Redhawks and Hurricanes don’t have a historic rivalry, this still promises to be a hard-fought battle.

The Redhawks finished with a mediocre 6-6 record last year, losing 24-20 to UAB in the Bahamas Bowl to end their season.

Miami of Ohio will get a boost early this season, as starting quarterback Brett Gabbert is back after missing the bulk of his 2022 campaign. Gabbert started four games for Miami last season, but he missed the rest of the season with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Miami OH’s offense averaged just over 20 points a game last year, so Gabbert and company will be looking to bump that number up.

“He does it all,” Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said about Gabbert. “He’s an excellent passer. He’s a tough and physical and fast, explosive runner. Great feel for the system. He makes the magic happen for them. Great feel for the entire culture, organization. You can tell he’s one of their primary leaders.”

On defense, the Redhawks gave up 22.6 points per game last year, which is middle of the road. It won’t be easy for the unit coming out of the gate, either.

On the other side, the Hurricanes finished with a 5-7 mark in 2022, averaging 23.6 points a game on offense while surrendering 26.8 points a game on defense. Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who suffered an injury to his finger in practice, will play after a 50-50 designation, which should give the Hurricanes a boost in this one.

After a disappointing 2022 season, Cristobal thinks the squad has gotten better on both sides of the ball this offseason.

“Schematically, I would say the DNA of our team has improved dramatically from a competitive standpoint,” Cristobal said about his team. “I think when you create competition at certain positions, when you continue to flood the building with people who like to work and have good intentions, it’s a good match. It has to fit. The blueprint brought in here is designed for people that really like to work hard, that love football.”

On the injury front, freshman running back TreVonte’ Citizen, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jonathan Denis, junior offensive lineman Zion Nelson and freshman offensive lineman Antonio Tripp are all likely to miss this game due to various ailments.

These two teams have only met three times before, with the Hurricanes winning all three matchups. They last faced off in 1987, when Miami (FL) won in a 54-3 rout.